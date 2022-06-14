"Oh I love it": The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich fans love the bond between the cousins

On the series premiere of The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich helped a pregnant war veteran and her fiancée renovate their home. The duo also surprised them with a nursery makeover.

On The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, the team saved money by using curbside furniture to build a crib and painting a mural in the nursery. Melissa and Jenna worked together to redesign the kitchen and the living room completely.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich fans appreciated Melissa and Jenna's bond and efforts to thank the war veteran.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich receives fan appreciation

Tonight on the season premiere of The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, fans appreciated the efforts put in by Melissa and Jenna to transform a pregnant war veteran’s home. The team surprised their clients with a nursery and painted a mural on it.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich fans also liked the warm, compassionate bond between the cousins and how they saved money on the nursery by using curbside furniture.

Dpm @Dpm23030327 Can’t pass on free stuff that can be refurbished #TheGreatGiveback Can’t pass on free stuff that can be refurbished #TheGreatGiveback

What happened on The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich tonight?

On the series premiere of The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, Melissa and Jenna transformed the house of a pregnant war veteran.

The client complained that there was insufficient space in the kitchen to utilize the countertops. They also revealed that they wanted a coffee space in the kitchen. They also asked The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich duo to change the ceiling light.

The client did not want to lose their relative, Papa Doug’s chairs and did not want to change the blue color of the walls too. The team took on the challenge of finishing the project in 6 weeks. After shifting their items to the storage unit, the team decided to remove the dark kitchen cabinets.

Melissa and Jenna decided to remove a big countertop wall from the living room. Jenna said,

"Its blocking the flow."

While they were not given permission to do so, the team decided to transform the house's guest bedroom into a nursery since it was the biggest room in the house. They also decided to add a mural on the wall.

There was a small kitchen entrance from the side room, but the team closed it and added space for cabinets instead. The duo decided to repaint the house with similar blue paint the house previously had. They decided to build an open pantry in the kitchen with blue walls and wooden cabinets.

Jenna and Melissa also built an office space with dark wood and added windows to the area. Jenna felt they should add a banquette, an electric fireplace, and new rugs to the living room. The team wanted to buy furniture the baby could "grow into."

James, an artist, helped the team with the portraits and the mural for the nursery. Melissa and Jenna found some furniture on the curbside, and with the help of their team, the duo built a crib and a diaper change space for the nursery. Melissa and Jenna went furniture shopping. Jenna said,

"You know some people go to the spa, get their nails done, we go furniture shopping."

The episode description reads,

"A pregnant war veteran and her fiancée are about to begin the next chapter of their lives with both a baby and wedding on the way. Melissa and Jenna help make room for this growing family with a stunning kitchen, living room and surprise nursery makeover!"

The show features famous actress Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich who give back to the remarkable people of the community by renovating their homes. The clients for the show are nominated by their personal friends and family.

The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich airs every Monday on HGTV at 9 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far