What time will The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 4 air on Hulu? Kris’ surgery, release date and more

The Kardashians is returning with Season 2 Episode 4 of the popular reality TV show. The upcoming episode, titled We're Built for This, will be released on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, October 13, at 12 am ET and 3 am ET, respectively.

The episode will feature Kendall Jenner exploring a new field of real estate. Kris Jenner will be seen thinking about having hip transplant surgery. A special guest will also appear on the episode to encourage Khloé to come out of her shell.

The episode description reads,

"While Kris awaits surgery, she enlists Martha Stewart to cheer up Khloé; Kim faces backlash from a Variety interview; Kendall dabbles in real estate."

What to expect from The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 4?

This week on The Kardashians, Kris Jenner will visit a doctor to discuss her health issues. In the promo for the episode, the doctor can be seen telling Kris that there is no cartilage in an area of her hip bone. He will then suggest hip replacement surgery to solve the problem.

When Kris tells her family about the same, complaining that she will not be able to do all the work that she used to, Khloé will encourage her mother to move forward with the surgery.

The episode will also see Kris inviting businesswoman Martha Stewart to her home for lunch so that she can cheer up Khloe after the Tristian scandal. Martha will come bearing a very special housewarming gift, a peacock. However, the peacock might fly away, as a crew member can be seen chasing it in the promo.

Kim Kardashian will get into trouble for her comment during an interview for a Variety cover story. When asked what advice she has for women in business, Kim says:

"Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like no one wants to work these days."

With people taking the comment in a different direction (presumably hinting that others are lazy despite not knowing their backgrounds or their struggles) and slamming her for the same, Kim will wonder how long she can endure the backlash.

In the promo, Khloe can be heard saying:

"It's the right message, wrong messenger."

Kendall, who will enter the real estate market this week, is also seen admitting that the false narratives about the statement have gotten completely out of hand.

What happened on The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 3?

Last week on The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian went to Italy and met some Prada designers to discuss her looks for the day. She later went to dinner with her team and discussed Pete being invited to go to outer space.

She also met Kendall in her hotel room to discuss her outfits.

The episode description read:

"In Palm Springs, Kris experiments with an herbal treatment to help her hip pain, and Khloé hopes the desert's healing properties will help mend her wounds. Kim and Kendall take over Milan for the Prada runway show."

Kris, Corey, and Khloe went to a gummies (pain relief cannabis product) store to buy some medication for Kris' hip pain. Here, the momager bought candies worth $800.

Kourtney revealed that IVF treatments had changed her body, and she was getting used to it.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu every Thursday at 12 am ET.

