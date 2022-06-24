Reports: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ready to split; We look at what may have led to their alleged separation

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have decided to split after dating for more than two years, according to reports. It is rumored that the two began dating in April 2022, when they were first seen together during the pandemic.

The couple made things official in June of the same year, and it seems like they had a lot of fun. But it appears their time together has tome to an end.

According to several sources, the reality star and the basketball player had a tough time after their visit to Europe in May. The couple flew to Italy to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, and this turned out to be an important event in their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had a rough time with each other

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker visited Italy in May and were seen having a great time together. There was no lack of public display affection, but it appears this visit affected both of them.

After leaving Europe, Booker and Jenner decided to take some time away from each other to figure things out. Fortunately, their relationship did not end on bad terms as several sources claim that they are still close and supportive of each other.

Here's what a source close to the situation had to say about the events that happened before the big decision:

"They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."

The source also claimed that Jenner and Booker will try to make their relationship work, but they are separated for now.

Kourtney's wedding probably affected the popular couple. Chances are that the wedding put things into perspective for them and they realized that what they had wasn't that good.

Being on a different page is extremely tough in any relationship, and that seems to be the case for Jenner and Booker. While there are chances they will end up together again, it won't be a surprise if they break up for good.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker wanted to keep their relationship private

Both Jenner and Booker are extremely popular and have millions of fans. While Booker is an amazing basketball player; Jenner is a high-profile reality TV star and model.

Keeping their relationship private was almost impossible, even though the 26-year-old model tried to keep it out of the public eye. On an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain," she said:

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter. It's not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Keeping a high-profile relationship away from the public eye is definitely tough, but the NBA superstar didn't seem to mind. Earlier this year, he said that it wasn't hard and that he enjoyed his relationship with Jenner.

Although Jenner and Booker are no longer together, we will see if they reunite in the future.

