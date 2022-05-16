"Together, they were 0-11; Just pathetic! Legacy-damaging!" - Skip Bayless goes off on 2 Phoenix Suns stars, as the 12-time and 3-time All Star can't save their franchise from playoff elimination

The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul pulled one of the biggest no-shows in NBA history, with disastrous performances in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

CP3 and “Book” have been at the forefront of the Suns’ franchise-best 64-win season until their epic collapse in Phoenix’s most important game of the season.

Paul and Booker limped to a total of three points to produce what several analysts are already calling one of the biggest choke jobs in pro sports. In a win-or-go-home situation, the Phoenix Suns’ two MVP candidates spectacularly bombed out after just 24 minutes of action.

Skip Bayless, The Undisputed co-host who predicted the Suns would win Game 7 by a blowout, called out Chris Paul and Devin Booker’s nightmarish performances:

“Chris Paul has 1 point at half. Devin Booker has 2. Together, they were 0-11. Just pathetic. Legacy-damaging.”

Chris Paul, the “Point God,” limped to another disastrous Game 7 performance as the Phoenix Suns were run out of the court by the Dallas Mavericks. CP3’s first-half numbers were a huge reason why the Suns were down 30 when the first half ended.

Paul had one point, missing all four of his shots, to go with two assists, three fouls and a net rating of -28 in 19 minutes. He was deservedly booed by the home fans during the halftime break.

StatMuse @statmuse At the half, Maxi Kleber has as many points as Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined.



Devin Booker was just as bad in the first half. He clunked all 7 of his field-goal attempts, including two three-point shots. “Book” added 1 rebound and an assist in 20 minutes of action. For someone who repeatedly talked trash the whole postseason, tonight’s performance will hound him until he leads the team to an NBA title.

Facing the Mavericks’ blistering intensity and focus, Chris Paul and Devin Booker unimaginably and spectacularly wilted. They looked out of sorts and repeatedly complained about the non-calls while doing their best to win the Oscars the following year. CP3 and “Book” have been clutch all year but disappeared when the Phoenix Suns badly needed their two superstars.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker vow to be back next season for the Phoenix Suns

CP3 and "Book" are relishing the chance to prove themselves again next season. [Photo: Valley of the Suns]

The Phoenix Suns missed the postseason for 10 straight years before Chris Paul’s arrival during in 2020 when he eventually led the team to the NBA Finals. Paul and Devin Booker were also at the helm when they went 2-0 up against the Milwaukee Bucks before Giannis Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee to the championship.

Having Paul and Booker in the lineup next season, however, does not guarantee a trip back to the playoffs, let alone the NBA Finals. Deandre Ayton will be a hot name in the summer and could end up signing for a different team. The Suns will also have some big decisions to make on a few of their most important role players.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Chris Paul: “You play long enough, and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance. I think for me, us, we’ll be right back next year. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy.” Chris Paul: “You play long enough, and you don’t win, every time you lose, they’re going to say it was your best chance. I think for me, us, we’ll be right back next year. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not retiring tomorrow. Thank God. Hopefully, I’m healthy.” https://t.co/B5d4BO1cRS

More importantly, Chris Paul will be 38 years old and based on what he’s shown in the playoffs, he could decline further when the 2022-23 season opens. CP3 has been alternating between good and bad games in the playoffs this year.

If that’s the trend during the 82-game schedule next season, the Phoenix Suns will be in trouble even with Devin Booker around.

