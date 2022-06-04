“Every time we played them like ‘oh we have their number’… Them motherf*****s got us” - Phoenix Suns star gets brutally honest about Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, says “it got real scary”

Phoenix Suns star forward Mikal Bridges opened up about his team's heartbreaking loss in Game 7 to the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns were up 2-0 and 3-2 later but failed to advance to the Conference Finals. After finishing with a franchise-record and league-leading 64-win campaign, many expected Phoenix to win the title this year.

However, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks had other ideas. They ended Monty Williams' side's season in emphatic style, registering a 123-90 win on the road in Game 7. Bridges reflected on the loss in his recent appearance on 'The Old Man & Three' podcast, saying:

"We all thought we was gonna win in Dallas (in Game 6), and then, you know, once they won because right now it's like, even though it was home advantage, it's like, you know better than me, like Game 7 is just up for grabs. I don't think you're gonna feel the homecourt advantage as much because they're so confident now it's like, there's really nothing to lose."

Bridges continued:

"Yeah, it got real scary. I remember I just looked up, I just felt they were just scoring every time, and just god damn feel and all of that, I could hear every time they scored, and just the energy every single time, and we're not scoring that much, like at all. I just look up, I just see the score and I'm like, man, going a half down 30 is just ridiculous."

Miles Bridges states he didn't see the Phoenix Suns' loss against Dallas Mavericks coming

The Dallas Mavericks shocked everyone with their Game 7 win over the Phoenix Suns. A close win was still on the cards, but not a 30+point beating. Phoenix was unstoppable over the last two campaigns and earned the tag as the favorites to win the Western Conference.

However, Dallas put on a show to remember, one which even surprised Mikal Bridges, who had a stellar record against the Mavs over the last few years.

"Beside this playoffs, I don't think I lost to them," said Bridges. "The Suns haven't lost to them in years, so it's just like every time we play them, 'oh we have their number, we have their number.' Them motherf*****s got us."

The Dallas Mavericks led the Phoenix Suns by 46 points at one stage. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson were unguardable on the night. Doncic scored 35 points on 12 of 19 shooting, Dinwiddie had 30 on 11 of 15 shooting, while Brunson finished with 24 points.

The Dallas Mavericks made 56.8% of their shots while holding the Phoenix Suns to only 37.9%. Phoenix became only the second team after Dallas (2007) to not make the Conference Finals despite winning at least 64 games.

