What time will The Kardashians season 2 episode 7 air on Hulu? Marilyn Monroe's dress, release date, and more details explored

Hulu's The Kardashians are all set to premiere with a brand new episode on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:01 am ET. The episode will feature the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim Kardashian wore for the Met Gala. Apart from that, viewers will also get a glimpse of their lives on a day-to-day basis.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 in Marilyn Monroe's dress (Image via Evan Agostini/AP)

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

The Kardashians have had a loyal fan base ever since their hit show first premiered on E! decades ago. After season 1 of their newly renewed show became a hit with viewers, the series recently returned for season 2. So far, six episodes have aired weekly on Hulu.

In the forthcoming episode, viewers will be able to see the reality TV stars juggle through their personal and professional lives.

Episode 7 of The Kardashians season 2 will see Kourtney planning her wedding

Prior to the episode's release on Hulu, the famed reality TV series revealed a sneak peek on social media. In the promo, Kim Kardashian can be seen walking with her Marilyn Monroe dress in hand after receiving it. Viewers will finally get to see how Kim Kardashian managed to fit herself into the Marilyn Monroe dress.

The official synopsis for the episode, titled What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?, reads,

"For the upcoming Met gala, Kim aims to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress, but obstacles stand in her way; Kourtney plans her Italian wedding while her family prepares for a trial."

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis are headed over to Milan for their fittings. The episode might also feature Kourtney trying on her wedding dress, giving viewers a taste of what went down during their entire ceremony that was celebrated in a grand manner. Later in the teaser, Khloe Kardashian tells her sister Kim,

"We're leaving out fate in the hands of twelve random people."

What happened in episode 6 of The Kardashians Season 2?

In episode 6 of the famed reality TV series, Kourtney and Travis revealed to her family that she and Travis had gotten married in Las Vegas without informing anyone about it. Meanwhile, Kim could be seen hosting an impressive photo shoot with well-known models for her brand SKIMS.

Khloe Kardashian also went through issues of her own. She was worried and anxious about how she would be viewed in the public eye after what happened. Kris Jenner spent time recovering from her hip replacement surgery. Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren't present in last week's episode of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians will release a new episode every Thursday only on Hulu and Disney+.

