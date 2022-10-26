What time will The Kardashians season 2 episode 6 air on Hulu? Kourtney x Travis wedding update and more explored 

The Kardashians season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode will feature cast members dealing with personal issues and professional commitments as viewers get a sneak peek into their day-to-day lives.

Loyal fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been following them for the past two decades since their hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As such, it is no surprise that season 2 of the Hulu series has been extremely popular amongst viewers so far.

With this week's episode of the Hulu installment, viewers are set to witness major milestones in the sisters' lives personally and professionally.

What to expect from The Kardashians season 2 episode 6?

Episode 6 of The Kardashians will be almost an hour long and will premiere at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3.00 am ET on Disney+.

While one cast member deals with health concerns, another gives a secret update about taking their relationship to the next step.

As per the preview clip released by The Kardashians at the end of the previous episode and on all their social media handles, viewers can expect a lot of drama and also a lot of love and romance from the upcoming episode. Fans will get to see many "behind the scenes" clips of the cast members delving into deeper aspects of their lives.

The previous episode ended with the time clock showing 1.45 pm, with a reporter stating how "Las Vegas is a hotspot for celebrity weddings." This continued with scenes showcasing numerous reporters from a variety of channels announcing that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married, adding that "the lovebirds got hitched in Sin City."

Another reporter is seen announcing:

"Five hours after drumming for H.E.R and Lenny Kravitz at the Grammys, Travis tied the knot with Kourtney in a secret ceremony."

The clips also showed Kourtney and Travis' picture at a chapel in Las Vegas. The clips returned to Kourtney in a confessional where the producer asked her if she was married and if they missed filming the same. To this, The Kardashians star said:

"Well, guess what?..I guess what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas."

In the preview of the new episode, Kris Jenner was seen recovering from her recent hip replacement surgery, which was documented in detail in the previous week's episode.

She was seen walking around in an effort to smoothen her hip and leg movements. She revealed that the doctors were going to take the stitches out and that she "just wanted to get back to life."

Kim Kardashian was seen discussing a potential photoshoot idea with her mother Kris Jenner. The Kardashians star wanted to gather some of her favorite lingerie models and get them to do a SKIMS campaign.

The models/celebrities who were part of the campaign included Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Heidi Klum alongside Kim herself.

In a confessional, she said:

"I'm about to do a shoot with the icons. Tyra, Heidi, Candice, Alessandra, and Kim...What?"

By the end of the preview clip, the family was seen getting ready for the premiere of The Kardashians, and Kris Jenner described the vibe as being similar to that of a movie premiere. The family was seen posing on the red carpet.

The highlight of the preview, however, was a producer asking Kim, as she was getting her hair and makeup done, who her "plus one," was, indicating a potential then-boyfriend Pete Davidson's appearance on the series. Viewers will have to wait and see if the comedian appears this week.

Season 2 of The Kardashians has shown its viewers the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The series has documented growth, marriage, children, and so much more throughout the course of its episodes. With the series halfway into the season, viewers can expect a lot more drama to come.

Don't forget to tune in to The Kardashians this Thursday on Hulu and Disney+.

