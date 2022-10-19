What time will The Kardashians season 2 episode 5 air on Hulu? Khloe x Kim’s girls trip, release date, and more 

The Kardashians are all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode will document the Kardashian-Jenner family as they embark on new adventures, new projects, and much more. The ladies navigate personal relationships and professional commitments while also dealing with personal struggles in their lives.

The Kardashians laid out their lives in front of the camera over two decades ago with the E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With the new Hulu installment, viewers who have been loyally following the family are set to witness major milestones in the ladies' lives, some drama, and newfound relationships. Overall, the family is set to produce quality content that they have always been known for.

What to expect from The Kardashians season 2 episode 5?

Episode 5 of The Kardashians will see the Kardashian-Jenner family delve into new areas of finding their own selves and potentially moving forward in their careers. While some sisters take time out for themselves, others will take on new projects and activities.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Kris undergoes hip surgery and begins her road to recovery while Khloé and Kim embark on a much-needed girls trip to Miami. Kendall invites Kylie to an event in Las Vegas and faces her fears."

In the previous episode of The Kardashians, Kris went to a surgeon to talk about her health concerns with her right hip. The doctor looked at the MRI scans and revealed that she had to undergo hip replacement surgery, making the matriarch nervous and anxious about her life. She will be seen undergoing surgery this week and recovering from the same.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has begun the journey of "being her own boss." Last week, she looked for houses to flip along with her best friend, Fai Khadra. As per the previews released by The Kardashians' social media, she is seen inviting her sister, Kylie, to go on a trip to Las Vegas. However, Kylie revealed that she was struggling with postpartum.

Kendall is then seen talking to all of her friends on a flight to Las Vegas. She reflects on the time when her friends would come on the show only because they wanted fame. She said:

"When it comes to like friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was in middle school and the show had just started and like friends at school were a little sus. They just wanted to come over to be on it, or something like that. So my walls went up."

The Kardashians star continued:

"I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, "hey do you want to come be on my show?" Like, I don't know. It just was, like, always kind of weird for me, but now I think I've gotten a lot more comfortable with it."

Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner is seen getting ready to attend this year's Met Gala. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen wearing a contemporary twist on a wedding gown designed by Off-White's founder, the late Virgil Abloh.

Meanwhile, Khloe confesses on this week's The Kardashians episode that "she's been on a funk lately and doesn't know how to get out of that." She and her sister Kim Kardashian embark on a much-needed girls' trip to Miami.

The preview clips ended with Kourtney Kardashian giving details about her wedding to the Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The Kardashians Season 2 has been very popular amongst viewers and is getting more interesting with each passing episode. This specific season has shown a significant amount of personal, professional, physical, and mental growth amongst the ladies, and as the season progresses, it is only bound to get more dramatic.

Episode 5 will be available to stream this Thursday at 12.01 am on Hulu and at 3 am on Disney+. Viewers can also catch up on the first two episodes available to stream on Disney+.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes