"So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it" - Devin Booker's girlfriend Kendall Jenner reacts to people propagating rumors around her family on Jay Shetty's podcast

Kendall Jenner, the girlfriend of Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker, isn’t allowing critics of her family to severely affect her.

She appeared on an episode of “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”. Jenner revealed her understanding and coping mechanism of the negativity surrounding the Kardashians and Jenners. She said:

“There’s so many false narratives. So many people think they have you figured out when they don’t even know the half of it. It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am.

"That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like, ‘I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?'”

Jay Shetty @jayshetty Full talk right here apple.co/3RUUSvn This week on the podcast I sit down with @kendalljenner to discuss finding the heart to be more kind to your inner childFull talk right here This week on the podcast I sit down with @kendalljenner to discuss finding the heart to be more kind to your inner child ❤️ Full talk right here 👉 apple.co/3RUUSvn https://t.co/gxTo03fcev

Part of what made the family a popular punching line by critics is their hit series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The show has been criticized over the years for fabricating things to keep people interested and drive ratings up. Despite all of that, it ended in June last year after garnering several audience awards.

This year, Kendall Jenner and her family are back again for another round of reality-centered episodes from the Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

Viewers who may find the new series more of the same as the original release could be back in vengeance with their criticisms. Kendall Jenner, however, is readier to face the bashers. She added:

“Everything else is just noise.”

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s relationship is going stronger

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, who have been dating for more than two years, have been a little showier with their affectations. The couple previously split back in June to “figure out if a future together is what it’s meant to be.”

June wasn’t a good month for Devin Booker as his Phoenix Suns were just embarrassed in the postseason by the Dallas Mavericks. “D-Book’s” performance, particularly in Game 7 of the series against the Mavs, was heavily criticized by fans, who didn’t think he was built for the playoffs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Love is Dead Once Again As Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Split barstoolsports.com/blog/3422455/l… Love is Dead Once Again As Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Split barstoolsports.com/blog/3422455/l… https://t.co/ILzz9FngrA

Fortunately for Booker, It didn’t take long for the “cool off” phase of their relationship to end. They were spotted on several occasions in July cozier than ever. Last month, they made sure everyone knew they were back and stronger than ever.

Kendall Jenner posted on Instagram a photo of herself sitting on Devin Booker’s lap drinking beer. This month, they were at the US Open Men’s Final as well.

