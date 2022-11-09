What time will The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 8 air on Hulu? Kourtney’s Milan wedding journey and more

The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 8 will air on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 12 am ET on Hulu, featuring the sisters preparing for their big day - Met Ball. The new episode will also show Kourtney preparing for her wedding to Travis Barker.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled I Never Thought I'd See the Day, reads:

“In Milan, Kourtney sees her wedding dress for the first time; Kim makes one last attempt to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress; the family preps for the Met Ball as the trial comes to a close.”

All about Episode 8 of The Kardashians Season 2

Episode 8 of The Kardashians on Thursday will showcase viewers Kim’s most controversial Met Gala look. A look that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. It will reveal what went on behind her Marilyn Monroe look and every detail about the dress that created a stir in the fashion industry and was talked about all over the media and the internet.

In the latest episode, Kim found it difficult to fit into the dress and in the new episode, she will attempt to fit into the dress for one last time after a lot of workouts and weight loss.

Viewers will also see The Kardashians preparing for the event together and rocking the red carpet, especially Khloe, who is excited to make her MET Gala debut.

The episode will also show bride-to-be Kourtney getting emotional after trying on her wedding dress for the first time. She is over the moon for her nuptials with Travis and is going to lengths to make her dream wedding come true.

The Kardashians showcase the real-life journey of sisters Kourtney, Kim Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall along with their momager Kris.

Travis Scott, Travis Barker, Scott Disick, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Corey Gamble, and Pete Davidson are also part of Season 8 of The Kardashians.

A Quick recap of Episode 7 of The Kardashians Season 2

Episode 7 showed Kim trying her best to get her hands on the iconic Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis nude embellished dress but could not. The museum took away the original dress as the dress did not go over her hips. The incident left her fuming.

However, she did not lose hope and wrote a "groveling, begging e-mail" to the museum to let her wear the dress. But the museum refused to give the dress even after she offered to get insurance.

She later revealed that she only had "three weeks" to fit in the iconic dress. The reality star then made plans to "eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar” so that could lose 10 pounds before the Met and then ask the museum once again to let her try the dress.

Apart from this, the sisters were worried about their trial with Blac Chyna, who sued them for $100 million dollars after her reality TV show with Robert Kardashian was canceled. The sisters are worried as the jury might “hate” them. A worried Kim said:

“I haven’t been to a trial since I was 14 years old.”

To which their lawyer replies,

“Well, you’re gonna see one in about 10 days—a real spectacle.”

Finally, lovebirds Kourtney and Travis headed to Milan to prepare for their upcoming Dolce & Gabbana–themed nuptials.

Stream Hulu on Thursday to watch the new episode of The Kardashians.

Poll : 0 votes