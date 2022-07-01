What time will The Man Who Fell to Earth season 1 episode 10 (finale) air on Showtime?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is ready to end its captivating season on Sunday, July 3, 2022, with a super-intriguing episode that will change the course of the whole story. The science-fiction show is based on the 1963 novel, which is also titled The Man Who Fell to Earth. It is also a direct sequel to the 1976 film starring David Bowie, the legendary English singer-songwriter.

The debut season of this Chiwetel Ejiofor starter has garnered quite some praise owing to its offbeat storyline and brilliantly written script. After a series of twists and turns, the final episode promises to raise the standard with another epic episode, where all the secrets that have been built along the way will be revealed.

The upcoming episode will premiere at 10.00 PM ET on Showtime. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

The Man Who Fell to Earth episode 10 promo: You're face to face with...

Titled The Man Who Sold the World, the final episode of the sci-fi drama is a fitting tribute to David Bowie and his famous song, which was popularized by Kurt Cobain and Nirvana. The promo indicates that the title of the episode is much more than just a tribute. It is a clear indication of Faraday's (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) plan.

Faraday came to this planet to try and find a way of saving his own planet, but now it seems that it would have some heavy cost. The cost of saving Faraday's planet may affect the well-being of Earth, as indicated in the promo. In the promo, Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) confronts Faraday about his intentions. Faraday responds to this accusation by asserting that he can never be a 'human.'

This episode will exact a heavy toll, both physically and emotionally. The promo also reveals the presence of Thomas Jerome Newton (Bill Nighy), the alien from the original film. Bowie played this role in the original edition. The plot synopsis for the episode, as released by Showtime, reads,

"The epic finale, when all secrets are revealed, only to be replaced by deeper mysteries. Season finale."

It is hard to guess the plot based on the concise plot synopsis, but it is clear that this episode will tie all the loose ends and end the mysteries that have been surrounding the crust of this season. But it also reveals that the mysteries will be replaced with deeper and darker mysteries. As this is the finale, there is a low chance that the new mysteries will be resolved right away.

The show has not yet been renewed for a new season, but it seems like the showrunners want to keep enough space for the possibility of another season. Showtime may announce a new season soon as the show has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics over its nine-episode run so far.

When will The Man Who Fell to Earth air and where to watch it?

The sci-fi drama will air on July 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on Showtime. It will also be available for streaming online on the official application and website of Showtime. Stay tuned for more updates.

