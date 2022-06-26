What time will The Man Who Fell to Earth season 1 episode 9 air on Showtime? Release date, promo, and more details explored

Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth is approaching its Season 1 finale, with episode 9 scheduled to drop this Sunday, June 26, 2022. The 10-episode long series is just another remake of the David Bowie-starrer sci-fi film as it brings some fascinating concepts and an actual mystery box to the small-screen.

The 1976 blockbuster film was the most noteworthy early adaptation of Walter Tevis' 1963 book, and the series is the most recent one. In The Man Who Fell To Earth, Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the alien this time around who has crucial designs for humans.

Helmed by Alex Kurtzman (writer of J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek reboot, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard), the series revolves around an alien from outer space, as the main character, who comes to Earth on a quest to locate the one woman who can help preserve his race. In an effort to defend his world, he joins forces with Justin Falls under the alias Faraday. But first, they must defend the Earth if they are to succeed.

Exploring the details of Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 1 episode 9

Season 1 episode 9 of Showtime's sci-fi smash series The Man Who Fell To Earth is scheduled to air exclusively on the channel this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The second-last episode will drop one week ahead of the eagerly-awaited series finale, and fans hope to get answers to a few of the questions whilst the events are laid out for episode 10.

The official synopsis of episode 9, titled As The World Falls Down, states:

"Faraday and Justin must battle with rogue CIA operative Spencer Clay for their very lives."

Earlier in episode 8, titled The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell, following a shootout, the group was left in the hands of a rogue CIA agent who became obsessed with learning Faraday's true identity. Featuring Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in key roles, the series seems to be heating up as the finale approaches.

It builds on Faraday's epiphany that Thomas Newton was deceiving him all along and his true goal has always been to bring Antheans to Earth. Once detected, the plan would undoubtedly unleash the full weight of the CIA on Faraday and Justin Falls. Therefore, in order to protect themselves, they choose to keep the quantum engine hidden from Spencer Clay and the CIA.

The carnage that results from this choice is also seen in the episode, with the suspense increasing with every passing moment as Clay seeks out Faraday and Falls to reclaim the engine core.

Given the current situation, it is not helpful that Faraday was wounded during the last confrontation as the two sought shelter with Mary-Lou in the treatment facility. They soon realise that Faraday needs an improvised transfusion of Josiah Falls' blood in order to survive and the complicated procedure is then carried out.

While Clay and his two soldiers are closing in on them, Mary-Lou and the courageous women of the centre are doing all they can to stop them. Unfortunately, the women were defeated, leaving Faraday and Justin as prisoners, making the whole thing appear pointless. The last two episodes of The Man Who Fell To Earth will assumingly address the dangerous predicament that the two are trapped in.

Episode 9 of The Man Who Fell To Earth will air this Sunday, June 26, 2022.

