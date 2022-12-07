What time will The Masked Singer season 8 episode 13 air on FOX? Holiday special and more details explored

This week, The Masked Singer will return with a holiday special episode. So far, the Fox show has featured a number of masked singers who have wowed both the audience and the judges. As part of the upcoming episode, the singers return for a joyous and jolly time.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Fan favorite contestants from Season 8 get into the holiday spirit for a Christmas singalong."

The Masked Singer season 8, episode 13, will air on Fox on Wednesday, December 7 at 8 pm ET. This will be followed at 9 pm by the third season of LEGO Masters, in which the final four teams compete in a NASCAR special episode.

All about The Masked Singer’s upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer, titled Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular, the masks return for a sing-along in the spirit of the holiday season.

The extravagant, over-the-top masks can hopefully rest now that the competition is over and everyone's identities have been revealed. Well, nearly. All of the masks will be back in the upcoming episode to make sure that Christmas is everything it should be and to spread even more joy.

The winner of the show was The Harp, who was none other than Glee’s Mercedes Jones, played by Amber Riley. Riley was unmasked after beating the Lamps who were the 90s vocal group, Wilson Phillips. Snowstorm, aka Nikki Glaser, will also appear on The Masked Singer’s upcoming episode for the sing-along.

The identities of the other masks were Ray Parker Jr. as Sir Bugaboo, Linda Blair as Scarecrow, Chris Jericho as Bride, Adam Corolla as Avocado, George Foreman as Venus Flytrap, George Clinton as Gopher, Joey Lawrence as the Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as the Milkshake, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid, Mario Cantone as Maise, Daymond John as the Fortune Teller, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland as the Mummies, Montell Jordan as the Panther, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Chris Kirkpatrick as the Hummingbird, Eric Idle as the Hedgehog, and William Shatner as the Knight in The Masked Singer season 8.

Amber Riley (The Harp) wins The Masked Singer

Speaking about her win on the show, Harp, aka Riley, said while in conversation with Variety:

"It’s very validating as an artist. It can get very discouraging in this industry, especially as a music artist. I’m pretty much a new artist, even though I’ve been in this industry a really long time… to hear all the amazing things that the judges had to say about me."

She added:

"Even seeing online the things that people had to say about me and how positive feedback has been. My voice has been my lifeline for my whole entire life. It’s saved me time and time again."

She went on to say that she needed the show but didn't realize it until she appeared on it. Riley went on to say that she tried to hide her voice throughout the show by singing in modulation, but the judges guessed her soon after her first performance.

Tune in on Wednesday, December 7, at 8 pm ET on Fox to see what happens when The Masked Singer returns one last time for a holiday special.

