Why is LEGO Masters season 3 episode 11 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

LEGO Masters will not air this week on Fox TV. The show will be on break as the network has given its slot to The Masked Singer, which is set to premiere a two-hour finale on Wednesday, November 30, from 8 pm to 10 pm ET.

The Lego competition will now air on December 7 at 9 pm ET on Fox, and will feature the remaining teams building race cars made entirely out of legos to move one step closer to the finale.

LEGO Masters' upcoming episode’s synopsis reads:

"Contestants are split into red and blue teams, where they compete to build a fast and fashionable race car."

All about the upcoming episode of LEGO Masters

In the upcoming episode of LEGO Masters, titled Start Your Engines, the contestants will be divided into two teams, namely red and blue, as they act as pit crews for the racing cars they’re going to build.

The blue and red teams will contain four individuals each as they team up to build race cars entirely out of legos in the upcoming episode of the show. Their cars must be stylish, quick, and functional.

That’s not all; teams must pick a driver amongst themselves who will race the other team in a race consisting of 10 laps. The LEGO Masters teams must act as pit crews for their race cars and reconstruct LEGO tires. NASCAR professional racers Jeff Gordon and William Byron will appear in the upcoming episode.

What happened in the previous episode?

Last week, LEGO Masters aired two back-to-back episodes as part of its Bricksgiving special. In the November 23 episode, Wrecking Balls to the Wall, the teams were tasked with building their own castles. After they poured their sweat and blood into the castles, Will used a wrecking ball to destroy the castles. Since Dave and Emily had the highest tower, they were safe from elimination.

However, Justin and Austin, and, Nick and Stacey, were at risk of being eliminated. At the end of the episode, Justin and Austin were eliminated for having the smallest castles as well as for having too many magical elements.

This was followed by a superhero episode on November 24, titled Marvel Masters. During the LEGO Masters episode, the contestants had to recreate one Marvel film. Brendon and Greg chose Thor: Ragnarok, Stephen, and Stephen chose Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Dave and Emily went with Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Nick and Stacey chose to recreate Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Emily and Liam chose Captain Marvel. This was Brendon and Greg’s last opportunity to use the Golden Brick, essentially saving themselves from elimination.

Dave and Emily incorporated Oblisk into their masterpiece, with Drax on his way to defeat him. The judges said that with their piece, they managed to make it look like the Marvel character was about to leap into the monster’s mouth.

The firefighter’s recreation of Doctor Strange won the round, and Emily and Liam found themselves at the bottom along with Nick and Stacey. Emily and Liam were the team to be booted from season 3 due to their inadequate time management skills.

Tune in next week on Wednesday, December 7 to see what happens next when the show's very own F1 kicks off.

