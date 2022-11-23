What time will The Masked Singer season 8 episode 9 air on FOX? New singers, release date and more

The Masked Singer season 8 episode 9 will air on Fox on Wednesday, November 23, at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

The episode will be 'Fright Night' themed where contestants and judges may potentially scare each other. The episode will feature Snowstorm, who beat Avocado (Adam Carollo) and Bride (Chris Jericho) in episode 16, competing against two new singers to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

The winner of the round will compete against round 1 winner Harp and round 2 winner Lambs in the semi-finals. The episode description reads,

"Two new contestants enter the competition, and two are unmasked."

Who are The Masked Singer season 8 episode 9 competitors?

The masked singers competing in round 3 against Snowstorm are:

Sir Bug a Boo: A cat-like creature with green fur, a tall red hat, and a colorful costume Scarecrow: A pumpkin-faced man/woman with a red-pointed hat and hay coming out of clothes

Episode 9 of The Masked Singer season 8 will feature a singing competition between the three singers, after which the contestant with the lowest score will be unmasked. The remaining two singers will then compete in the battle royale round, after which one will be unmasked and the last standing unmasked singer will perform in the semi-final round.

Scarecrow's identity hint was a 'crow' while Sir Bug a Boo's identity hint was a 'bowtie.' Snowstorm's identity hint was a 'scarf,' and she mentioned in an episode that she 'can't sit down' as a clue. Snowstorm also revealed that she started working at 18, but it took her two years to appear in front of the cameras because she was in a male-dominated field.

In an exclusive clip of the episode, judge Jenny makes the assumption that Snowstorm is Real Housewives star Kyle Richards. Ken thinks that Snowstorm is Lisa Rinna but Snowstorm herself takes a dig at the statement that Lisa's lips could not fit under the mask.

Other than that, Scarecrow will make an announcement which, according to the host Nick,

"Has never happened in Masked Singer history."

What happened on The Masked Singer season 8 episode 8?

Last week on The Masked Singer, Reigning Queen Bride performed the song White Wedding by Billy Idol. It was a male voice, and Nicole was impressed by it. Robin thought Bride was Flea, while Ken said Matthew McConaughey was under the mask.

Snowstorm sang Thank You Next, and Jenny felt that the new singer dominated the round. Avocado then sang Ray Charles' Hit the Road Jack. Bride received the lowest score among the singers and had to remove the mask. Bride was the lead singer of Fozzy, Chris Jericho.

"The panellists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition; guest appearances by Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz."

In the Battle Royale round, Snowstorm and Avacado sang their own versions of Carly Simon's You're So Vain. Avacado lost the round, and his real identity was disclosed as the comedian Adam Carolla. Snowstorm was subsequently titled the new reigning queen.

After the winner of the last round is announced, the Halloween-themed semi-final of The Masked Singer will air on Fox on Thursday, November 24, at 8 pm ET.

