Who was the celebrity behind Avocado’s costume on The Masked Singer season 8 Episode 8? Fans’ guess turns out wrong

The Masked Singer season 8 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episode saw the former "Reigning Queen", Bride, return to defend her title along with two new characters,who were introduced to the audience - Snowstorm and Avocado. By the end of the episode, Snowstorm took the title from Bride as the latter was revealed to be professional wrestler Chris Jericho.

While fans quessed Avocado to be Tim Allen, The Masked Singer contestant was unmasked as comedian Adam Carolla. Fans were shocked at the outcome as they were pretty sure of their guess. Not one, but most fans had predicted it to be Tim as per the many clues given ahead of Avocado's performance. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition; guest appearances by Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz."

Avocado gets unmasked on The Masked Singer seaon 8 episode 8

On tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, Bride, who was crowned the winner last week, came to defend her title. Competing against her to steal the win were two new contestants - Snowstorm and Avocado. Following Bride's incredible performance and multiple guesses from judges, it was time for Avocado to take to the stage and showcase his skills.

Ahead of his performance in the competition, Avocado ensured that he drop some clues on his identity for the audience to guess. He said:

“Sure I’m a funny guy now, but I’m light years away from where I first started. I used to be an average Joe working construction. Real, get your hands dirty kind of jobs. But I didn’t want to work outside forever. I wanted that air conditioned life and I really wanted to make people laugh."

As soon as fans got to know that The Masked Singer contestant previously worked in constructions, their guesses pointed to either one of the Property Brothers (twins Jonathan and Drew Scott) or someone from a home improvement show. Avocado subtly hinted at his changing career from construction to comedy, and said:

"I met a buddy who helped me trade in my tools for some sweet, sweet AC. After some success, I wanted to expand my reach, so I took a risk on a whole new venture. It became a billion dollar industry."

Avocado also revealed that he had taken his debut on stage as the opportunity to dedicate the "diss track to the comedian who is legally required to appear on every FOX show," which was Ken. Visual clues for the contestant included a bald eagle crashing into his apartment window, tools and a microphone.

The Masked Singer contestant performed Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles. Ken noticed that it was not Avocado's first time on stage and that he made the audience laugh with his performance. While Jon Lovitz noted that even though the contestant was into home renovations, it couldn't be a Property Brother as they are handsome, but Avocado had a face viewers wanted to listen to.

The final guesses from the judges for Avocado were: Harrison Ford (Nicole), Joe Rogan (Nicole), Marc Maron (Jenny) or Tim Allen (Robin).

Later on in the episode, Bride was unmasked and revealed to be professional wrestler Chris Jericho. Avocado and Snowstorm went into tonight's Battle Royale, in which the latter one. Avocado was eventually unmasked and revealed to be comedian Adam Carolla.

Were fans able to correctly guess Avocado's identity?

Fans had widely guessed Avocado to be Tim Allen. They were shocked when their guess turned out wrong. Check out how they arrived on their guess.

They were, however, shocked to find out that their guess was wrong and it was Adam Corolla.

LYSS @LyssHinds 🥑🤣🤣 @adamcarolla I wouldn't have guessed Adam..that was perfect, stinky avocado suit and comedy night🥑🤣🤣 #themaskedsinger I wouldn't have guessed Adam..that was perfect, stinky avocado suit and comedy night 💨🥑🤣🤣 #themaskedsinger @adamcarolla

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was adam carolla the American radio personality who was the avocado the whole time #TheMaskedSinger That was adam carolla the American radio personality who was the avocado the whole time #TheMaskedSinger.

Season 8 of The Masked Singer has seen some exciting performances and some shocking unmasking. As the season progresses, the competition only gets stiffer as the winner keeps trying to defend their title while the newer contestants keep trying to steal it and avoid being unmasked.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Masked Singer next Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on Fox.

