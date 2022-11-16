What time will The Masked Singer season 8 episode 8 air on FOX? Comedy roast night, release date and more

The Masked Singer returns for another entertainment-filled night with a dash of comedy. The upcoming episode will see Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz as guests and introduce two new characters to the race.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition; guest appearances by Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz."

The Masked Singer returns to screens on Wednesday, November 16, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

All about the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer is set to air soon and will see the return of judge Ken Jeong after being absent from the previous episode due to COVID-19. The upcoming episode, titled, Comedy Roast Night, will see the entrance of two more characters.

Snowstorm and Avacado are set to set the stage alight with their performances. The two will compete against the last episode’s winner Bride.

As the name suggests, Avocado is green in color and has a brown pit. It wears green pants and red sneakers and has a big smiling face. The character’s green color is shimmery. The producer’s clue for The Masked Singer’s upcoming contestant is chips and the caption on the network’s social media read:

"Get ready to guac and roll!"

Avocado will be joined by Snowstorm, a glittery blue and white character. The singer’s attire consists of a white bodysuit and contains a jeweled belt and light blue boots. The mask also has shiny eyes which glow and spikes made of ice as a headset. This mask’s clue was a scarf.

Meet the guest stars

Two comedy powerhouses are set to appear as guests on The Masked Singer’s Comedy Roast Night. Wednesday's episode will see two guest appearances by Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz, and they are guaranteed to leave the audience in splits. Drew isn’t a stranger to the singing reality show as he competed in the show in season 3 as Llama.

Drew Carey

The 64-year-old producer, actor, and comedian is well known for The Drew Carey Show, Robots, and Jack and Jill. He previously appeared as the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? the comedy-improv show and The Price is Right.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before gaining fame as a comedian. Drew briefly participated in professional wrestling and entered the Royal Rumble in 2001 and was formally introduced into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Jon Lovitz

The American actor and comedian appeared on Saturday Night Live as a cast member from 1985 to 1990. He has starred in many Adam Sandler movies such as Grown Ups 2, Eight Crazy Nights, and more. The Masked Singer star guest worked many jobs while pursuing his acting career, including working as a waiter, messenger, and a hospital orderly. He also worked in a clothing store, shoe store, and a copy shop.

He guest starred in Friends as a successful restaurant owner, and later on as one of Pheobe’s massage clients.

The FOX show has introduced themes this season and has kept it entertaining with its themed episodes, including Vegas Night, 90s Night, Friday Night, Hall of Fame, and many more.

The show is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment while James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. Cannon is also the host of the show. Episodes of The Masked Singer air on FOX every Wednesday and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes