Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer? Fans guess the reigning queen is Nikki Glaser behind the costume

The Masked Singer season 8 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episode featured former episode winner Bride competing against two new contestants - Snowstorm and Avocado - who put their best foot forward to steal the title of "Reigning Queen." Snowstorm was crowned this week's winner and Bride and Avocado were unmasked and eliminated.

Bride was revealed to be professional wrestler Chris Jericho and fans found out Avocado was comedian Adam Carolla. While Snowstorm took the title and will compete against two new contestants the following week, fans guessed her to be comedian Nikki Glaser out of the clues given in the show. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition; guest appearances by Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz."

Snowstorm was crowned the queen this week on The Masked Singer

On tonight's episode of The Masked Singer, former Queen, Bride, returned to defend her title alongside fierce new competitors Snowstorm and Avocado. The Bride performed White Wedding by Billy Idol. As the judges realized that the contestant had a male voice, they gave in their guesses accordingly.

Snowstorm performed next. Ahead of her performance, she gave viewers and the judges some valuable insights and clues to her identity. She said:

“Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold-blooded. So, becoming Snowstorm actually made sense for me. And, while I can be a total B…lizzard when I want to be, I swear I’m just the sweetest thing."

The Masked Singer contestant also revealed that she started working at the age of 18 and it took two years to see herself on screen. Dedicating her performance to judge Nicole, she sang Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande. The contestant also talked about making a name in what is a male-dominated industry and witnessing failures which have only made her more fearless.

Some visual clues in her package included "roasting chestnuts, a “Speed Dating” sign, someone reading a “Snowstorm” magazine that she slaps out of his hand and a “Welcome” sign written on cardboard."

The Masked Singer judges were left fully impressed with Snowstorm's performance. Jenny explained that the contestant dominated the competition, while Nicole stated that she had a "pop star voice."

Check out what the guesses from the judges were: Heather Graham (Ken), Kathryn Hahn (Ken), Zoe Deschanel (Nicole), Iliza Schlesinger (Nicole), Aubrey Plaza (Robin) and Whitney Cummings (Robin).

Meanwhile, Avocado was the next in line to perform on stage. Ahead of the performance, the contestant gave out multiple clues about him formerly being a construction worker, his transition to pursuing comedy and many visual items including tools and a microphone. He performed Hit the Road Jack by Ray Charles and was bombarded with guesses.

By the end of The Masked Singer episode, Bride was the first contestant to get unmasked and revealed to be Chris Jericho. Avocado and Snowstorm battled it out in the final round, presented by guest Drew Carey. Each performed their own version of You’re So Vain by Carly Simon. Snowstorm was crowned Queen of the Week. Avocado was revealed to be comedian Adam Carolla.

Fans guessed The Masked Singer contestant Snowstorm to be Nikki Glaser

Fans took to social media to guess the Snowstorm was, in fact, comedian Nikki Glaser. Check out what they have to say.

Jill @sweettarts8 I’m gonna guess Nikki Glaser every season until she shows up. She is the snowflake! #TheMaskedSinger I’m gonna guess Nikki Glaser every season until she shows up. She is the snowflake! #TheMaskedSinger

Missy @NitwitMisfit Thinking Snowstorm is Nikki Glaser cuz she is meant to be a villain..she roasted the hell out of Rob Lowe and she did speed date #TheMaskedSinger Thinking Snowstorm is Nikki Glaser cuz she is meant to be a villain..she roasted the hell out of Rob Lowe and she did speed date #TheMaskedSinger

General Egregious @egregiousnes Snowstorm is without a doubt Nikki Glaser. Quite simply maddening the judges weren’t able to figure that out. And they call themselves professionals?! #TheMaskedSinger Snowstorm is without a doubt Nikki Glaser. Quite simply maddening the judges weren’t able to figure that out. And they call themselves professionals?! #TheMaskedSinger

meganchildress1977 @meganchildress7 I think Nikki Glaser is the Snowflake #TheMaskedSinger I think Nikki Glaser is the Snowflake #TheMaskedSinger

Season 8 of The Masked Singer has seen some incredible performances by many contestants. Snowstorm heads into next week and has to compete against two new contestants who will try to steal the title from the Queen. Will she retain her title or will she be unmasked and revealed to be what fans think?

Tune in to next week's episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox to find out.

