What time will The Old Man season 1 episode 4 release on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more details about Jeff Bridges' series

The Old Man is ready to return with another fascinating episode on July 1, 2022, exploring the story of Dan Chase (played by the legendary Jeff Bridges). The debut season of the thriller series kicked off to a great start following the absconded CIA agent who happened to kill an assassin and was forced to go off the grid.

The first three episodes of the show received great reviews, and now it is ready for the fourth episode, which will see Chase's choices backfire and cause some significant problems for the former agent. The show will be released on both FX and Hulu, with Hulu being the more popular medium for the show.

The upcoming episode of The Old Man will premiere at 03.00 AM EST on Hulu. Read on for more details.

The Old Man season 1, episode 4 promo: The wheels in motion?

The fourth episode of The Old Man is ready to crank up the tension with its fascinating premise after the first three episodes amply set the stage. The show was already pretty intense going into this upcoming episode. The promo promises much more of the same. Dan Chase will supposedly have a lot to fight off in his quest for survival and freedom.

The show is also still in the middle of setting things up for a bigger story in the next phase of the show. The upcoming episode will mark the show's entrance into the latter half of the season. There will be a total of seven episodes this season, with the finale set for July 21, 2022.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Both Chase and Harper try to move forward with their plans, but their choices backfire."

FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, Harold Harper (John Lithgow) has also been one of the most important characters in the series. According to the synopsis, his plans will also backfire as he attempts to move forward with them.

The upcoming episode is directed by Greg Yaitanes with a script from Robert Levine and Jonathan E. Steinberg.

What is The Old Man about?

The latest drama from FX and Hulu follows the life of a former CIA operative, Dan Chase, whose reclusive life is turned upside down after he kills an assassin who tries to break into his home. Chase has to go into hiding with the help of Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman).

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dan Chase absconded from the CIA and lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. The FBI's Harold Harper is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special ops contractor is sent to pursue him as well."

The show stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and E.J. Bonnila, among others.

When will the upcoming episode of The Old Man air?

The upcoming episode of the Hulu thriller will air on July 1, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

