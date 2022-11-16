What time will The Real Love Boat season 1 episode 7 air on CBS? Plot, release date, and more details explored

The Real Love Boat returns with yet another episode to help love stories flourish. By this point in the series, couples have been formed, tested, and fallen apart, yet viewers and contestants hope that in the end, love will win. The upcoming episode of the series will air on Paramount+ and will see the couples racing through Istanbul.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Friends vs. Lovers, reads:

"Couples race each other through Istanbul's dazzling Grand Bazaar to be the first to complete three wedding rituals; one couple gets immense power when they must decide which of the bottom two couples will be sent home."

The Real Love Boat will air on Wednesday, November 16, at 10 pm ET on Paramount+.

The Real Love Boat continues its romantic journey in Istanbul

In the upcoming episode of The Real Love Boat, the contestants will find themselves running through the streets of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar. The contestants who started the show as singles in hopes of finding love have come a long way, and in the upcoming episode, they must race against each other to complete wedding rituals.

The first couple to complete three wedding rituals wins the challenge and will have a great advantage. The winning couple in the upcoming episode of The Real Love Boat will decide which of the bottom two couples leaves the show, essentially ending their chances of getting to know each other better.

However, this may also prove to be a great way to make their own relationship stronger if they choose to eliminate someone who may have a connection with their partner.

The show started with 12 singles, but over the course of the sail, more people kept joining in. The contestants who are still on The Real Love Boat include Daniel Cooper, Dustin Lingquist, Emily Stone, Jordan Malabanan, Kendra Yurczyszyn, Marty Hassett, Nathan Kroger, Shea-Lynn Noyes, Sydney, and Tyler.

Sydney and Tyler entered the show in last week’s episode, which caused the love boat to shake, if not sink. However, for Sarah and Alisa, that was not the case. Tyler chose to go on a date with Nathan, and the two really hit it off, so when it came to picking a partner, he picked the wildcard over both of them, ending their journey on The Real Love Boat.

The show moved to Paramount+ after airing just four episodes on CBS

The dating show is based on the 80s sitcom, The Love Boat, and follows the plot, but in an unscripted way. The reality show first aired on October 5, 2022, on CBS but has since shifted channels after airing just four episodes on CBS.

The Real Love Boat was the least viewed show in the primetime segment and had under 1.9 million same-day viewers and an extremely low rating of 0.24 from its targeted audience of adults in the age group of 18 to 49 years.

The show is produced by Eureka Productions and Buster Productions, while Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers.

The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on Paramount+.

