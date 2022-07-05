What time will The Sea Beast air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the animated film

Netflix's upcoming animated film The Sea Beast is set to premiere on the platform on July 8, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. It was earlier released in theaters on June 24, 2022. This heartwarming adventure-drama tells the story of a young girl and a sea monster hunter who set off on an unforgettable journey.

Read further ahead to know more about the plot and the voice cast of the film.

Everything you should know about the The Sea Beast ahead of its premiere

Chris Williams, a noted animator and filmmaker who's best known for co-directing the acclaimed film Big Hero 6, helmed the production of The Sea Beast. He also co-wrote the script with Neil Benjamin. Williams has long been associated with critically-acclaimed animated films, and there is no doubt that he will bring his magic to The Sea Beast.

The official synopsis of the film, as stated on Netflix, reads:

''When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot.''

On June 7, 2022, Netflix released the official trailer for The Sea Beast, which offers a peek into the charming fantasy world of the film that will immerse you. Alongside the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel shared a brief note about the film.

''In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.''

Viewers can expect a thrilling film with several heartwarming moments. The trailer showcases a few exciting action sequences which makes us believe that the film will definitely make for an entertaining cinematic experience. It will be the perfect choice for your next family movie night.

Details of the voice cast

The Sea Beast features Karl Urban and Zaris-Angel Hator as the primary leads. Urban voices the character of Jacob Holland, while Hator lends her voice to Maisie Brumble.

Urban has been a part of several acclaimed films and shows over the years, including the Lord of the Rings films wherein he played the role of Éomer. He's also known for his portrayal of the character Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek franchise. Fans of the iconic Amazon Prime Video series The Boys will recognize him as Billy Butcher. Out of the Blue, Pathfinder, and Almost Human are just a few of his other film and TV credits.

Zaris-Angel Hator is a promising child actress who's best known for her work in The Power and The Midnight Gang.

Besides the aforementioned actors, the voice cast also includes Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, and Dan Stevens in significant supporting roles.

You can watch the movie on Netflix from July 8, 2022, if you are subscribed to the streaming platform.

