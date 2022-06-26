What time will The Split Season 3 air on BBC America? Release date, trailer and more details explored

BBC One’s legal drama The Split is returning with its season 3, the final installment. Arriving on June 17, 2022, it features yet another compelling plot about the Defoe family. With an emphasis on Hannah and Nathan's painful journey, the final season will be the most emotional one yet for the former as she goes through her crushing divorce.

Since The Split first introduced divorce attorney Hannah Stern, who works in London's affluent divorce scene, the audience has witnessed and navigated a number of challenging cases alongside their favourite protagonist.

However, in season 2, Hannah and Nathan's marriage saw significant changes, giving fans sufficient drama at every turn and making it a rather successful instalment of the show.

Season 3's revealed photos suggest mayhem at its best as Hannah and Nathan's divorce proceedings become more complicated as someone new enters the couple's already falling marriage scene.

Here's everything you need to know about The Split's upcoming Season 3.

Exploring the release date, trailer, plot and more details about The Split Season 3

Season 3 of the engrossing British legal drama, The Split, is scheduled to make its cable debut on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11.00 PM ET. The six-episode long series finale will drop a one-hour long episode every Monday for the upcoming six weeks on BBC America.

The official trailer, which premiered earlier this year in March, gives a glimpse of all the legal as well as family drama that is to come this season as the two protagonists proceed with their divorce.

The official synopsis of Season 3 states:

"This farewell series, equal parts electrifying, witty and heart-breaking, continues to put the Defoe sisters and their matriarch at its heart; a group of powerful women working together to help their clients, their colleagues and each other as they continue to navigate the messiness of life."

The severity of Hannah's treachery was ultimately exposed at the conclusion of Season 2, desecrating her supposedly boundless marriage with Nathan. After a period of ten long months, Season 3 shows the two highly-experienced divorce attorneys discussing their split, as they appear to have arrived at a compromise that will allow them to part ways amicably.

Hannah, on the other hand, will be shown becoming more and more aware of how much she stands to lose as the consequences become increasingly clear. She must confront her possible losses as she and Nathan start to separate after 20 years of marriage. However, one thing that remains assured is that their hopes for a civil divorce have been dashed.

The Split series finale, which is expected to include a few of the most intense and devastating episodes the legal drama has ever seen, will also mark the directorial debut of the show's creator, Abi Morgan.

Series writer Morgan reportedly stated that:

"It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family and to dive once more into the complications of their lives and those of their clients."

She added:

"In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world."

Giving a ray of hope to all heartbroken fans upon hearing the news of the final installment, the show's creator reportedly teased a potential sequel in previous conversations.

The Split Season 3 will debut on BBC America this Monday, June 27, 2022.

