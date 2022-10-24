What time will The Voice season 22 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date and more details explored

Episode 11 of The Voice season 22 will air on NBC on Monday, October 24, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on the NBC app and the Peacock streaming website one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature the next battle round where 12 singers will compete against one another to earn a spot in the knockout round. Two singers from each coach will compete against each other, and the coach will select one contestant who will continue competing in the show.

Any other judge can steal the eliminated singer and the coach can save one eliminated singer, bringing the contestant back to their team. Each judge will only be allowed to save or steal one singer in the battle rounds.

What to expect from The Voice season 22 episode 11?

NBC has not shared the names of the singers who will be competing in episode 11 of The Voice season 22 but as seen in the promo, Coach Gwen will have to choose between Ian Harrison and Alyssa Witrado. The two talented singers will perform a duet on Billie Eilish's Happier than Ever.

The synopsis of the episode reads,

"The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth, and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing; each coach has one steal and one save."

This will be the second last battle round of the season. The singers will be advised by Charlie Puth, Jazmine Sullivan, Jimmie Allen, and Sean Paul.

Recap of The Voice season 22 episode 10

Coach Camila's team members Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller performed Lady Gaga’s song Paparazzi. They chose the song because they got to play around with the setting, which was well liked by Camila. Camila suggested Eric use more "drama" in their voice. Charlie was impressed with Sydney’s “haunting” voice.

Gwen felt that Sydney's vocal style was very unique. John also praised her for singing low and hitting the higher notes at the same time. Camila chose Eric over Sydney. Blake's singers Brayden Lape and Benny Weag performed Pretty Heart.

The judges were impressed by 15-year-old Brayden. Gwen said that Benny’s stage presence was not too strong and she was more interested in seeing Brayden grow as a singer. Blake chose to save Brayden because of his "star quality."

Blake picked Eva Ullmann over Ansley Burns because of her confidence. Team Legend’s Morgan Taylor and SOLsong sang the popular song Die for You. He chose Morgan because of her confident and powerful tone. Gwen later picked Daysia over Julia Aslanli and called her a "diamond in the rough."

John chose to keep Parijita in his team and saved The Marilynds.

Updates on The Voice teams after The Battle Rounds

So far in The Voice Battle Rounds, Blake picked Austin over Tanner. He also picked Bodie over Jaeden Luke, who was later stolen by Camila.

Gwen picked Rowan Grace over Jillian in episode 8 and Daysia over Julia in episode 10. Gwen also picked Cara over Jay Allen, who was later stolen by Blake. John decided to let go of Dia Malai in episode 8 and saved Valarie Harding.

Camila chose Morgan and saved her team member Steven McMorran. She decided to let go of Ava Lynn and Grace in episode 9.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes are also made available on the NBC application and on the Peacock streaming website.

