What time will The Voice season 23 episode 13 air on NBC? Plot, release date, and more details explored

The Voice season 23 is set to air a brand new episode this Monday. In the upcoming segment of the NBC singing competition, Team Kelly finds itself in Knockouts once again as Rachel and Holly go up against each other. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Country superstar Reba McEntire serves as mega mentor as the coaches pair two artists to perform individually against each other then select a winner to move on to the playoffs; the pressure is on, as each coach will only have one steal."

Tune in on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23

Team Kelly goes into Knockout Round in the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23

The Voice @NBCTheVoice ‍ the girls do it big monday 8/7c Holly Brand and Rachel Christine are showing what #TeamKelly knockouts are made ofthe girls do it big monday 8/7c Holly Brand and Rachel Christine are showing what #TeamKelly knockouts are made of ❤️‍🔥 the girls do it big monday 8/7c https://t.co/0fAQ2Px6es

In the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23, contestants will go up against each other in an attempt to make their way back into their mentors’ teams. Set to compete for their place in the competition and in Team Kelly are Holly and Rachel. The two female cast members will face off for their place in the competition.

In a promo uploaded to social media, viewers got a sneak peek of what to expect in the upcoming episode. Holly kickstarted the sing-off by singing Blue Moon of Kentucky, followed by Rachel, who sang Rhiannon. Kelly Clarkson was on her feet appreciating the girls while the other mentors cheered the two on.

Shelton Blake said that they both did great, but added that “what’s not awesome is the knockout rounds” and that “they s*ck.” The mentor started by commenting on Holly’s performance and said that she has an “awesome yodle” and has great control over it. He added:

"Rachel, I felt like, after what Holly came out here and did and now she’s gonna do Rhiannon. You did an awesome job."

He further stated that The Voice season 23 contestant did a fabulous job. Chance The Rapper, who is a first-time mentor, stated that Rachel is back on his radar but noted that he had never heard of the song before. He added that he has, however, heard of Rihanna, and asked Kelly whether Shelton said Rhiannon or Rihanna. The mentor added that she also felt that Blake said Rihanna.

As for Holly’s performance, the rapper said that she completely “blew” him away. He noted that she started off with acapella and that a singer needs a great pitch to be able to do that. He added that one of the notes towards the end of her performance was “just crazy” and like a cherry on top. Meanwhile, judge Niall Horan added:

"Rachel, Rhiannon is one of my favorite songs of all time."

The Voice season 23 mentor added that she smashed it out of the park, and her performance was “bullet-proof.” As for Holly, he said that he’s been a fan of hers since day one and that they got to see what “Holly Brand is about.”

He added that he was leaning towards Holly just for the uniqueness of things in her performance. Kelly Clarkson said that both the season 23 contestants picked the perfect songs for themselves and confessed that making a decision between the two of them is her toughest decision yet of the season.

Tune in on Monday, April 24, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of The Voice season 23.

Poll : 0 votes