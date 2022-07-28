What time will The Wrong Inside Man air on Lifetime? Release date, plot and more details explored

The Wrong Inside Man will air this Friday on Lifetime as the fourth and concluding part of the Vivica A. Fox-starrer thriller movie series titled Keeping Up With the Joneses. The second installment of the series premiered on July 8, 2022 on LMN, dropping a new chapter every consecutive Friday, with the concluding episode slated for release this upcoming Friday, July 29, at 8 PM ET.

Helmed by director David DeCoteau and narrated by Kandi Burruss, Keeping up with the Joneses follows Fox's Robin Jones and her four step-daughters, namely Pam (Arie Thompson), Carrie (Ciarra Carter), Kayla (Shellie Sterling), and Tara (Jasmine Aivaliotis). Robin, the famous and affluent matriarch, joined by the four, is compelled to go through extreme measures to safeguard her family and thriving empire.

Now that Ted McGinley's Webb has safely returned from a near-death experience, the Joneses must prepare for battle and unlimited action-packed drama. The Wrong Inside Man will pick up from the last chapter's unnerving discoveries and revelations concerning the family's close ones.

Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming and concluding chapter of Keeping Up With the Joneses, titled The Wrong Inside Man.

What does The Wrong Inside Man have in store for the Joneses? Plot, teaser and other details explored

A quick recap

Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Inside Man will conclude the four-part movie series this Friday, no doubt with a bang and shocking revelations. The previous chapter, titled The Wrong Marriage, ended with a string of shocking revelations, starting off with Sheldon's long-time partnership with Webb.

Later on, Tara discovers Eve's truth that she isn't who she claims to be - she is an imposter who is after the family's money. But before the truth reaches Pam, the youngest Jones sister gets kidnapped by the imposter. Her main agenda is money, and she will not hesitate in removing anyone from her path, thus alerting them of the grave danger that Tara is in.

It seems like things are going downhill rather quickly for the Joneses. Although the penultimate chapter explains a significant number of plot arcs, it will most likely tie up all the loose ends. But for now, some issues remain unresolved, an important one being Sheldon offering assistance to the imposter Eve in bringing down the Joneses. It probably makes for the most head-scratching mystery of the franchise.

About the teaser and plot

The teaser starts off with a video playing on the screen showing Eve with a blindfolded Tara bound to a chair. The imposter openly ensures the youngest sister's safety in exchange for money. Meanwhile, Lance, who earlier decided to become the inside man in Webb's plans to help the Joneses, is seen talking about exploiting the family. One can only hope this is all a part of the larger plan.

Viewers are also made privy to an altercation between Pam and Kayla as the latter finds out about her sister's intimate relationship with her fiance. Robin is seen reminding Kayla that they still have more important things to focus on, such as running their company. The family is further seen discussing matters concerning Leo, now that the FBI is actively involved in the case.

The teaser ends on a rather dramatic note with Robin being confronted while she's on the phone with Pam. Robin confronts the person saying,

"I trusted you... Why any on this?"

The official synopsis of The Wrong Inside Man states:

"William French’s diabolical plan to reunite with Kayla is thwarted. Tara displays her smarts once again when she discovers Eve’s true identity and motive. Webb falls for Lance’s ruse hook, line, and sinker. The family devises a plan to neutralize not just Webb, but all their enemies once and for all, and become even wealthier and more powerful than ever."

As previously mentioned, Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Inside Man will air on LMN this Friday, July 29, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

