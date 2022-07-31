What time will Tom Swift Season 1 episode 10 (finale) air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more explored

The Nancy Drew spin-off, Tom Swift, starring Tian Richards, is set to premiere its finale on August 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW. Earlier this summer, the network canceled the show when it hadn't aired all the episodes, so the season finale will be the series finale.

The mystery drama is based on the book series of the same name and was developed by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson. In addition to Richards in the titular role, the series also stars Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi, and April Parker Jones.

Tom Swift Season 1 Episode 10 (finale): When to watch, plot details, and more

The tenth and final episode of the CW series, titled ...And the Cost of Forgiveness, will air on the network on August 2, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT. It was written by Cameron Johnson and Michael Poisson and directed by Rose Troche. After a mere two-month run on the network with just one installment, Tom Swift got the boot.

The cancelation is reportedly performance-based. According to Deadline, the show has consistently had low ratings, with just 535K viewers on Live+7 and streaming. The series premiered on May 31, 2022, and is set to conclude abruptly on August 2, 2022.

What to expect from Tom Swift Season 1 Episode 10?

As the Nancy Drew spin-off comes to an abrupt end, viewers can only hope that the writers have planned for a satisfying closure. As the series bids goodbye, the episode could amp up the action, drama, and emotions.

As per the synopsis for the final episode, Tom is in a race against time to save his father from outer space by launching a rescue drone. However, his plans are jeopardized by an attack at Swift Enterprises' Black engineering conference and by discovering his father's betrayal during his childhood.

The episode is set to be high on emotions as Tom will be forced to face his deepest emotional wounds. The synopsis also teases that his journey will bring about a surprising revelation that will change his life forever.

Tune in to the finale featuring Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi, and April Parker Jones, one last time, in their respective roles.

Tom Swift Season 1: Story so far

The plot of Tom Swift revolves around the eponymous character, a brilliant inventor with unlimited wealth and resources at his disposal. He is a charming and devilishly handsome man who attracts the gaze and lust of many men. However, his world is turned upside-down by the mysterious disappearance of his father.

The unfortunate event sent Tom on a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. Tom was supported by Zenzi, Isaac, and Lorraine in his quest. He raided the grounds of a family frenemy's estate to find an essential piece of his mission. Meanwhile, Lino displayed inexplicably heightened physical abilities, which he failed to understand.

Isaac and Zenzi sparked feelings for each other while the gang continued to find missing capsule pieces. The penultimate episode saw Tom in an interesting situation with Susannah while Zenzi and Issac worked to uncover Congressman Eskol's hidden agenda.

Catch the emotionally packed finale of Tom Swift on The CW on August 2, 2022.

