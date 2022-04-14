What time will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 7 air? Plot, release date, guest chefs and more explored

Top Chef Season 19 is set to air a new episode this Thursday on Bravo.

Titled Swallow The Competition, the seventh episode will feature contestants preparing jurassic proportions for judges during the elimination rounhd. Before diving into that segment, the participants will have to go through the Quickfire Challenge. It is a mini challenge where chefs have to prepare dishes in half an hour and the winner receives immunity and other rewards.

At the end of the episode, one of the contestants will be voted out by the judges.

When will Top Chef Episode 7 air?

Episode 7 of Top Chef Season 19 is set to air on Thursday, April 14 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode afterwards on the network’s website.

In case you do not have the channel, you can opt to watch it on different live streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

What to expect from new episode of Top Chef?

Episode 7 will consist of a Quickfire challenge and an elimination round. The former will involve contestants being introduced to Nigerian flavors by local chef Ope Amosu and all-star Kwame Onwuachi.

The elimination challenge will see Top Chef Colarado winner Joe Flamm join the panel of judges. He will divide the participants into teams of three and give them the task of creating a delicious menu with dishes of jurassic proportions. Apart from guest chefs, a special appearance will be made by actress DeWanda Wise for her upcoming movie, Jurassic World Dominion.

The official synopsis of Episode 7 reads,

“The chefs expand their horizons in a master class on Nigerian flavors guided by local chef Ope Amosu, and all-star Kwame Onwuachi. They’ll have to pay close attention because for this Quickfire challenge they must create a stew that perfectly pairs with traditional Nigerian swallows.”

In regard to the elimination challenge, it says,

“Then, “Top Chef Colorado” winner (and part-time paleontologist) Joe Flamm challenges the chefs to dig deep and dominate the competition. They’ll work in teams of three to create a progressive menu of jurassic proportions to serve the judges, as well as a special guest from the upcoming film ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’”

The regular panel of judges in the upcoming episode include Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi, who also happens to be the host of the show.

Recap

In the previous episode, Monique Feybesse was eliminated from the show, and Ashleigh Shanti returned to the competition. The remaining contestants, who will be seen in Episode 7, are Evelyn Garcia, Damarr Brown, Luke Kolpin, Nick Wallace, Jae Jung, Jo Chan, Buddha Lo and Jackson Kalb.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee