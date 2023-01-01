What time will Ugliest House in America season 3 air on HGTV? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Ugliest House in America returns for another season that will feature “the best of the worst” in terms of houses across five regions of the U.S. The houses will feature bad designs, poor functionality, and more, and the worst one will get a transformation that will turn the “beast into a beauty.”

HGTV’s press release reads:

"During the season, Retta will share her hot takes and hilarious reviews of each horrendous property, commenting on wacky layouts, clashing designs and severely outdated styles."

It continues:

"Based on its ugly appearance, poor functionality and surprising design choices, one house will be deemed the 'ugliest house in America' by HGTV and the network will award its homeowners a showstopping $150,000 renovation completed by Alison Victoria, one of its top stars."

Ugliest House in America premieres on Sunday, January 1, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Ugliest House in America season 3 will feature 15 houses

The HGTV show, which will feature some of the most “horrendous” houses in America with Retta as its host, is set to premiere on January 1. The Parks and Recreation actress and comedian, who previously appeared on Good Girls, is set to host Ugliest House in America. The show will feature 15 properties that have been nominated by the homeowners themselves.

The houses that will be included in the show will feature wacky layouts, contradictory designs, and out-of-fashion interiors, including mural “monstrosities”, bad wood paneling, velvet wallpapers, and wall-to-wall patterned carpeting. As part of Ugliest House in America, the house that is deemed the worst of the lot will get a transformation worth $150,000 by Alison Victoria, the HGTV star and renovator.

Speaking about the show, Retta said:

"We’ve all seen those magazine-worthy homes that make you feel bad about your own house. This ain’t that show."

The six-part series will feature a special one-hour-long finale episode that will include a grand reveal of the transformed house.

Meet the host

Marietta Sangai Sirleaf, famously known as Retta, is an American actress, comedian, and author who is best known for her role in NBC’s Parks and Recreation as Donna Meagle and NBC’s Good Girls as Ruby Hill.

The Ugliest House in America host was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Liberian parents. While she was born in America, the actress spent part of her childhood in Liberia, where her aunt, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf served as president from 2006 to 2018.

After graduating from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, with a degree in sociology, Retta worked as a chemist while pursuing her dream of being a comic on the side. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career full-time in 1998 and toured with a college circuit.

Her first time on the big screen was in 2002 in Slackers, followed by multiple movies and TV shows including Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, Complex, Grand Union, Freddie, and more. The Ugliest House in America host started appearing in a recurring role in Parks and Recreation in 2009 and became a full-time cast member while filming season 3.

The HGTV show will see Retta as the host starting January 1, at 9 pm ET, and will air the season finale on Friday, January 6. Episodes of the same will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

