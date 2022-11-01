What time will Upcycle Nation 2022 premiere on Fuse? Format, cast, release date, and more details explored

Upcycle Nation is set to change the way fashion competitions function. The contestants will have to use discarded items to create fashionable items to win the show. The show will see a total of 24 contestants who will have to impress Peder Cho and Jérôme LaMaar to win the sustainability-forward fashion competition. Joining them as host will be Karrueche Tran.

The show’s press release reads:

"Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Karrueche Tran, Upcycle Nation features aspiring designers and upcyclers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear. Fashion mogul Jérôme LaMaar and upcycling innovator Peder Cho star alongside Tran as expert judges."

Upcycle Nation premieres Wednesday, November 2 at 10 pm ET on Fuse TV.

Fuse TV’s Upcycle Nation will feature 24 contestants, three of whom will appear at a time

Each 60-minute episode of Upcycle Nation will see three contestants go up against each other as they compete in a series of challenges with the aim of recreating fashionable pieces of clothes from previously discarded ones. The show aims to further educate the masses about upcycle fashion and sustainability as that’s the direction the fashion industry is heading towards.

Executive producer and host, Karrueche Tran, said that not only is the show fun to watch, but it will provide people with ideas as to how to reuse their household items in new and innovative ways.

Upcycle Nation will set a series of challenges for the upcoming contestants, and not everyone is going to have it easy. In a challenge that requires contestants to turn a rug into a fall jacket, 35-year-old Thommy Douglass will have trouble finding his footing.

The contestants will have five hours to turn jeans, old wedding dresses, and tweed jackets into a men’s coat and for the designer who is used to selling elaborate corsets and silk tops, he’s out of his comfort zone.

He said:

"You are catapulted into an environment you’re not used to. You’re working with machinery that isn’t yours. So the level of nerves really kicks in."

The show will see various different challenges in addition to this one, such as using old bags to create stylish new garments and using basic household items such as a shower curtain to create chic outfits fit to party in.

When Karruhe said that Upcycle Nation “is not another fashion competition,” she meant it. Joining Thommy in this innovative yet hardcore competition are Julian Carter, Rachel Litiatco, Dawn Emry, Michael Gonzales, Tylo May, April Yang, Ruben Isaza, Donnie Davis, Jonas King, Acadia Herbst, Andrew Burgess, Tori Kobayashi, Denise Samson, Georgia Culp, Mahdiyyah Muhammad, Mi Legget, Anna Molinari, Tylia Henry, Chris Yuen, Alex Kato, Daniel Grier, Paige Sechrist, and Elvira Zamora.

Host Karrueche Tran won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021

Actress, model, and entrepreneur Karrueche Tran is set to appear in the upcoming Fuse TV fashion competition as host and executive producer. Tran first appeared in the limelight for dating Chris Brown and has since then made a name for herself in Hollywood.

Famously known for her role as Virginia in TNT’s Claws, she even won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 as the first ever AAPI winner in the Lead Actress category. She went on to be a part of multiple productions and launched her own jewelry line, Kae by Karruche, in 2020.

