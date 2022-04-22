What time will Vacation House Rules season 3 episode 10 air? Plot, air date and more about HGTV series

Season 3 of Scott's Vacation House Rules is back with a brand new episode this Friday. The series, which premiered on April 15 on HGTV, features Scott McGillivray who turns problem properties into profits for the residents. With years of smart real estate investing and renovation experience, the Canadian-based contractor and designer Debra Salmoni has helped raise the bar for many properties.

According to a press release, Scott "proves that homeowners don’t need a million bucks to own the vacation home of their dreams." He “shows families how to unlock the full potential of their vacation property. With his guidance, even the most neglected digs are transformed into unique, gorgeous, and profitable vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.”

On Vacation House Rules, he, along with other professionals, turn torn-down properties into extravagant homes in popular vacation spots. Transforming these properties into major Canadian hostpots, the series allows people to dream of having good homes no matter how difficult the dream may seem to be.

Details on Scott McGillivray and what to expect from his show Vacation House Rules

The reality home-renovation series has been a favorite since its inception, and Season 3 has brought even more interesting projects. The tenth episode of the season, will air on April 22, Friday at 09.00 pm ET on HGTV.

The official synopsis of the Vacation House Rules episode titled Retro Retreat reads:

"The owners of a rundown lakeside cabin desperately need some help with the repairs. They turn to Scott McGillivray and Debra Salmoni to give this waterfront home a 1980s-inspired facelift that will turn it into a fun and profitable vacation property."

The official HGTV bio of the show reads:

"Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray shows homeowners how to unlock their vacation property's full rental potential. He offers tips on how to transform the most neglected and unlivable of spaces into showstopping pieces of paradise."

Interestingly, Scott is also renovating his own vacation home along with his wife and daughters, as well as designers Debra Salmoni and Giselle Bullin. They transform their own Kawartha Lakes property into a family home to gain maximum income potential. There are three cottages, a playhouse, a boathouse, and a vacant lot, managing all of this on a $600,000 budget.

Scott's passion lies in educating people to make smart investment and renovation decisions and how to sustain them in the design-competitive world of real estate. He is also an accomplished businessman, the CEO of McGillivray Group and McGillivray Entertainment, co-founder of real estate investing education company Keyspire, and is a real estate investor with properties across North America.

In other news, Scott is teaming up with the star of Renovation Island, Bryan Baeumler. The duo will star in HGTV Canada's upcoming series Renovation Resort. The series is slated to premiere on the television network in Spring 2023, with release dates in the U.S. yet to be announced.

Scott has been the top rated HGTV star in the US and Canada since 2008, starring in over 300 episodes of television. He is best known as the Executive Producer for his award-winning shows on HGTV: Income Property, Moving the McGillivrays, Buyers Bootcamp and most recently, Vacation House Rules.

