What time will VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 5 air? Details explored

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 5, titled Under Phresher, will air on VH1 this Monday, December 26, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on the network's website and Philo one day after the television premiere.

This week's episode will feature tough confrontations between the cast members as they try to overcome past issues and fights. One couple will also discuss the future of their relationship in front of the cameras.

VH1's description of the episode reads:

"As Phresher continues to hold himself as the bearer of healthy relationships, Jen confronts him with her misgivings on marriage; Chrissy and Mama Jones have long-overdue conversations; Karlie and Mariahlynn's resolution is outstanding."

What to expect from Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 5?

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Phresher and Jen will find themselves at odds over their views on their 20-year-long relationship. The pair, who have two children together, have been facing issues in their relationship for a long time.

Phresher was rumored to have a mistress named Jada in 2020, who appeared in front of the cameras and accused the former of stealing $60,000 from her.

After Mariahlynn’s shocking invitation to Mama Jones, the latter will confront her daughter-in-law Chrissy about their poor relationship and discuss how they can enjoy their vacation together.

Karlie and Mariahlynn will try to resolve their issues. Both of them got into a heated argument in episode 1 when Mariahlynn called Karlie “messy.”

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 4

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Family members give powerful testimonials; Spice takes Karlie and Estelita to her hometown for a charity event that ends in unexpected ways; Mama Jones arrives, to Chrissy's dismay; another family member is leaving the reunion."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Spice organized a special giveaway event to encourage the education of Nigerian students. She had planned to give away $5 million in total and held the event in her hometown of Hayward.

Spice also took Karlie and Estelita's help to distribute the cheques but there was a lot of rush in the audience. As a result, they had to leave in the middle of the distribution process due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, Mariahlynn invited Mama Jones aka Nancy to the island for a vacation. Chrissy grew angry because of this as she and Nancy had been having trouble for many years. Chrissy is married to Nancy's son Jim, and Chrissy had previously accused Nancy of interfering in their marriage.

Nancy was upset that Chrissy did not invite her to the vacation herself. Lyrica hosted an open mic event where other cast members shared their life stories and how they overcame some of the biggest challenges in their lives.

Alexis revealed that she was trafficked by someone who threatened to kill her family. This made Alexis doubt everyone and it affected her love life.

Estelita also shared that she was physically assaulted at a very young age and thanked her mother for sending her to America. Emjay revealed that he still had a lot of feelings for his ex-girlfriend Amara, who decided to have a conversation with him about the same.

