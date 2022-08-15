What time will Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka Season 3 episode 1 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more explored

Episode 1 of WeTv’s much-awaited Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Season 3 is set to release on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere episode of the show will mark the beginning of Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery ex-wife Tammy Rivera's renewed efforts to create a settled life for themselves individually.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is a series based on the married life of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and WE TV's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition fame, Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera, who were married for eight years but called it quits in the show’s second season.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” follows Hip Hop’s iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

It further continues:

One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.

What to expect from the new season of Waka & Tommy: What The Flocka?

After going their separate ways, ex-married couple, Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera will be trying to face life's trials and tribulations in the new season. However, the couple's schism was visible for a long time before it was resolved in March of this year. The couple divorced in March 2022, stating that there is no "bad blood" between them and that they are still friends and co-parents to their child, Charlie.

The show's trailer, which depicts the struggles of the ex-couple and their attempt to build a new and happy life apart from each other, was recently released. On the other hand, their daughter Charlie, who appears to be unaffected by these difficult situations, is suffering mentally as a result of all of these changes.

Furthermore, Tammy is seen in the trailer saying that she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband in a long time and that she is now on her own. Waka also expresses his dissatisfaction with his unfaithful marriage in one instance. However, he still hopes to have around ten children in the future.

Moreover, in a podcast It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper, Waka commenting on his marriage, had said:

"People just want it to be fighting and hating and something happened. Hell no, we’re just grown,"

He added:

"Why is it that, when people evolve for the better, why does there have to be something attached to it that’s slimy as spit? … Why it gotta be so nasty if we ain’t nasty? It’s love though, me and Tammy stamped."

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka is produced by eOne with eOne’s Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner serving as executive producers alongside Tammy Rivera-Malphurs, Jauquin Malphurs, Datari Turner, Debra Antney.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka premieres Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on WE Tv. New episodes will be available on AMC's ALLBLK every Monday following its premiere on WE Tv.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal