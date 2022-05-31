What time will We Own This City episode 6 (finale) air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

HBO's We Own This City, created by Emmy-winning writer/producer David Simon (The Wire), premiered in a 6-episode-long limited series on April 25, 2022. When the line between police officers and criminals gets blurry, those who swore to protect the city turn into very adversaries.

Simon's We Own This City features Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Josh Charles (The Good Wife), and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country and Loki). Several stars from his previous series, The Wire, including Jaime Hector, Dominic Lombardozzi, and Delaney Williams, have also made appearances on the show.

Narrating the real-life story of corruption amongst the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and federal racketeering charges filed against them, We Own This City will premiere its sixth and final episode on May 30 at 9.00 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Viewers must note that the series is neither a spin-off nor a continuation of Simon's previous works.

Exploring HBO's We Own This City episode 6 (finale) release date and other details

Dropping on Monday, May 30 at 9.00 PM ET, the finale episode (Part 6) of HBO's Jon Bernthal-starrer We Own This City will ultimately conclude the series, exposing all the details of Baltimore's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption scandal.

The penultimate episode, Part 5, covered a ton of information. The US Department of Justice issued a drafter consent decree, the Gun Trace Task Force members were detained, and the corrupt officers finally faced some actual consequences for their misconduct.

Given the nature of the overall factors involved, some unimaginable degree of immorality was displayed in the previous episode.

Suiter, who previously served with the GTTF, might testify against the squad while Nicole Steele questions the U.S. justice system.

The FBI previously spoke with Jenkins' colleagues' officers and took the much-required step of arresting corrupt cops after accumulating sufficient material against the misconduct of the Gun Trace Task Force.

Meanwhile, Nicole Steele was waging a war of her own as she submitted a consent decree after speaking with a victim of Baltimore Police violence.

The only catch is that she must get it signed before Trump starts office. Kevin Davis had to work out a method to fit the decree within the funds available despite financial constraints.

The finale episode will continue from here and answer all the questions before the series' conclusion.

More about HBO's We Own This City

The official synopsis of We Own This City states:

"Based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, We Own This City chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work."

The stellar cast of the show, apart from Jon Bernthal as Wayne Jenkins, Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl, and Wumni Mosaku as Nicole Steele, includes:

Jamie Hector as Sean M. Suiter

McKinley Belcher III as Momodu "G Money" Gondo

Darrell Britt-Gibson as Jemell Rayam

Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen

Rob Brown as Maurice Ward

Don Harvey as John Sieracki

David Corenswet as David McDougall

Larry Mitchell as Scott Kilpatrick

Ian Duff as Ahmed Jackson

Delaney Williams as Kevin Davis

Lucas Van Engen as Leo Wise

Viewers can watch the finale episode of the limited crime-drama series on HBO and HBO Max this Monday, May 30, at 9.00 PM ET.

