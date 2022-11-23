What time will We're Here season 3 premiere on HBO? Release date and more details explored

HBO's Emmy-Winning Unscripted Series, We're Here, is returning for its third season on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show's new season will see three drag queens, Eureka O'Hara, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen journey across small-town America, "spreading love and connection through the art of drag.”

In We’re Here season 3, the queens will travel to St. George, Utah; Brevard County, Florida; Granbury, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Sussex, New Jersey. Here, they will recruit a diverse group of local residents to share their stories. The synopsis of the show reads:

“In each town, the queens inspire their "drag daughters" to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities, at times facing increased opposition and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation laws.”

We're Here season 3 premiere starts with Texas

The premiere episode of We’re Here season 3 will air on Friday in Granbury, Texas. The new season will show queens Eureka O'Hara, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen, sharing the stories of the recruited residents. They will also increase awareness and promote acceptance in their communities by participating in one-night-only drag shows.

The queens have all competed in RuPaul's Drag Race in the past. Shangela, who is also competing in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, said that the trip was motivated "now more than ever" to "share and highlight these important stories that deserve to be told across our country.”

"Because of everything that's going on in America, the current political climate, [there's a] necessity of greater visibility and representation for us all. Especially in these marginalized places."

The trailer for We're Here was released in early November and showed glimpses of what fans can expect to see in the new season.

The teaser starts with all three queens showing off some of their amazing outfits as they walk through the towns they are visiting. Shangela then says:

"You would think we were in Jurassic Park. You know with the glass in the water when it starts shaking? That's our heels coming!”

Eureka then wonders “where are the gays hiding?” before seeing a montage of some of the residents who will be sharing their stories and taking part in the drag shows in the new season of We're Here.

The teaser also shows some protestors in various towns. Some of them even call Bob an “abomination.” Shangela tells the cameras:

"This has been different from any other experience we've had of doing this show.”

The third season of the documentary show was announced in December 2021. Speaking about the show at the time, Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said:

"Part of the magic of We're Here is that, even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities. We're looking forward to another season where we can continue to inspire and showcase some fierce drag!"

We're Here season 3 is created and executive produced by and Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren. "Eureka" D. Huggard (Eureka O’Hara), Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) serve as series producers of the show.

Tune in on HBO on Friday to watch the new season of We're Here. The episodes of the show will debut weekly on HBO and can also be streamed on HBO Max.

