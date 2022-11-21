Where is Shangela’s hometown? Meet the host of We're Here season 3

HBO's We're Here is all set to premiere with season 3 in less than a week. The famed Emmy award-winning series will feature hosts Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela. The three queens will travel to small-town cities with the hope of spreading more acceptance and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community.

Apart from being the host of We're Here, D.J. Shangela Pierce is also an actor and drag performer. She is well-known for her phrase "Halleloo". Shangela has performed in multiple live drag shows that combine impeccable performances and comedy elements.

The offfical synopsis of We're Here says that the queens will recruit a "diverse group" of local residents from Texas, Utah, Florida, Mississippi, and New Jersey. These people will share their stories to help increase awareness and promote acceptance by their community as they participate in "one-night-only drag shows."

The synopsis continues:

"In each town, the queens inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities, at times facing increased opposition and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation laws."

We're Here co-host Shangela has performed in five of the six continents.

Shangela hails from Paris, Texas. She graduated with honors from Southern Methodist University. Shangela also serves as an advisory board member at the university. She currently stays in Los Angeles, California.

She is also known as the first contestant to participate in three different seasons of Vh1's famed reality TV series, RuPaul's Drag Race. According to her website, she has also appeared on multiple TV series as a guest star. They include Glee, The Mentalist, X-Files, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Katy Keene.

Shangela has also starred in many feature movies that include Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit movie, A Star is Born. In 2019, Shangela was also mentioned in the TIME 100 Next List. She was named one of “The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America” by New York Magazine.

The We're Here host also has her own charity named Feed The Queens. This initiative started in 2020. Shangela provided over $100,000 in "food grants to out of work drag entertainers" during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from that Shangela was also a performer and keynote speaker at the SMU LGBTQ Symposium.

Shangela is also a finalist in season 31 of Dancing With The Star (DWTS). She is partnered with Gleb Savchenko. The season finale will air on Disney+ on Monday night, November 21 at 8 pm ET.

The pair will be performing a redemption dance and freestyle routine. The pair will be performing Quickstep for their redemption dance. They will dance to Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante.

Shangela has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram and often updates her followers with posts from DWTS. Along with posts from her performances, the queen has also labeled highlights with memories and places she's performed at.

We're Here will premiere on HBO on November 25, 2022. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

