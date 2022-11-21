We’re Here 2022 (season 3) cast: Where to follow the three celebrity drag queens on Instagram?

We’re Here season 3 is set to premiere soon, and the drag queens are ready to fight for their rights. The docu-series will take viewers across certain small towns in the Red States to inspire people to "Love More, Fear Less." The upcoming season comes in light of the turbulent political atmosphere that constantly puts marginalized communities at risk.

HBO’s press release reads:

"This series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela as they continue their journey across small-town America, spreading love and connection through the art of drag."

It further reads:

"This season, the queens recruit a diverse group of local residents from Granbury, TX; St. George, UT; Brevard County, FL; Jackson, MS; and Sussex, NJ to share their stories, increase awareness, and promote acceptance in their communities by participating in one-night-only drag shows."

The show is set to premiere on November 25, at 10 pm ET on HBO Max.

Drag Queens of We’re Here season 3 are taking Instagram by storm

The three drag queens set to appear in We’re Here are Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela. The three are set to collaborate with activists from conservative states and inspire their drag daughters to live life as their truest selves.

Bob the Drag Queen (@bobthedragqueen)

The drag queen’s bio states that their pronouns are he/him/she/her and are non-binary. She has 1.6 million followers on the social media platform, which she is currently using to promote We’re Here season 3 and her upcoming music. While there aren’t a lot of posts on her feed, Bob has highlights dedicated to the show, making wigs, working out, and her life as a superstar.

Shangela (@itsshangela)

As his bio suggests, Shangela’s pronouns are he/him and he is from Paris, Texas. He has an audience of 1.6 million on the platform and often posts about his time as a contestant on DWTS, where he is the first ever drag performer to enter as a contestant. The We’re Here co-host is active on Instagram and also posts about his drag on the platform.

Eureka O’Hara (@eurekaohara)

The queen’s bio suggests that they prefer to be addressed as they/them/her/she. They have 578K followers on Instagram and love to showcase their life as a superstar on it. Eureka previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race and often takes to the platform to showcase her drag, activism, and merchandise for her fans to enjoy.

The Drag Queens serve as series producers of the show

We’re Here is set to take the drag queens across small towns in red states, where not everyone is a fan. Conservative states want to abolish their craft and pass laws to restrict and oppress their lives further.

Co-creator of We’re Here Stephan Warren spoke to EW about the new season and said that people have become more vocal and more visible in their hatred now, which is part of why they chose the demographics they did to be able to counter it.

He stated:

"Things won’t be the same as they were in the past. You get to feel the joys and the pain, because there’s an exuberance and joyfulness in drag, for having people see you for who you are. We’re highlighting that as much as possible, but it’s juxtaposed against heightened hatred, discrimination, and paranoia."

We’re Here is created and executively produced by Stephen Warren and Johnie Ingram. Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela serve as series producers and hosts of the HBO Max show.

Poll : 0 votes