What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale air on TLC? Plot, release date and more details explored

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale will air on TLC at 9/8c on August 2, 2022. The two-hour season finale will center around the relationship between Kim and Barry and their kids. The show will also showcase the ongoing tension between Olivia and Ethan.

The show has been airing on TLC since 2019 and has gripped the audience ever since. Welcome to Plathville revolves around the life of husband Barry and wife Kim Plath and their nine kids, who grew up without TV and technology.

For the last couple of episodes, Kim and Barry have had a tumultuous relationship and have decided to part ways for good.

All about Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale

The upcoming episode of the show, titled Everyone's Invited, will air on Tuesday and its official description reads:

"Ethan, Olivia, Micah and Moriah celebrate Ethan's birthday in Jamaica, but the trip takes a turn when Micah and Moriah confront Olivia about her issues with Kim; Barry arranges a river trip and Olivia makes a tough decision."

TLC Network @TLC Plathville will never be the same. Don't miss the 2-hour season finale of #WelcomeToPlathville , TOMORROW at 9/8c. Plathville will never be the same. Don't miss the 2-hour season finale of #WelcomeToPlathville, TOMORROW at 9/8c. https://t.co/DW0HQBAdjY

In the finale episode of Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry will inform their kids about their decision to divorce. The couple will also tell the children that despite all the tension, they both love their kids and will always be there for them.

They have yet to decide who will move out of the house and who will stay home with the kids, but Kim is doubtful that Barry will move out as he has a full-time job.

Kids, however, are not happy and have doubts about everything they’ve been taught so far about relationships. Yet amid their parents' divorce, the kids are staying strong and wishing for things to get better soon.

Kim and Barry are not the only couple facing hardship in their relationship. Their eldest son Ethan is also going through marital issues with his wife Olivia.

Ethan met his brother and sister for his birthday in Jamaica, but things soon turned uneventful when they confronted Olivia about her behavior with their mom. In the finale teaser, the tension between the two was very evident.

Speaking to Ethan's brother Micah, Olivia said:

"I don't want to have relationships that aren't good for me."

To which Micah replies:

"You're holding your husband from seeing his parents."

Looking at how things are falling apart in the lives of her loved ones, Kim and Barry’s daughter Moriah says in a confessional:

"It feels like something is so tight it's about to pop."

Fans react to Welcome to Plathville finale teaser

Fans took note of the brewing tension between Olivia and Ethan and took to Twitter to explain how they felt about their relationship.

Patty @415pattycakes @TLC Idk y Olivia can't get over whatever it is that has been bothering her but Kim and Barry have tried to reach out to her and talk but she's not having it. I think Olivia just hates Kim so much she's not letting it go. 🤨 @TLC Idk y Olivia can't get over whatever it is that has been bothering her but Kim and Barry have tried to reach out to her and talk but she's not having it. I think Olivia just hates Kim so much she's not letting it go. 🤨

☆schenan☆ @smallandwise23 @AngelIsFBPW



#welcometoplathville @TLC I am so over Olivia!! She brought her own issues to the marriage and trying to continuously project them on Kim. Barry/Kim have tried to make amends. Get over it already. Moriah/Ethan are seeing through the smoke finally. Kim is their mother! @AngelIsFBPW @TLC I am so over Olivia!! She brought her own issues to the marriage and trying to continuously project them on Kim. Barry/Kim have tried to make amends. Get over it already. Moriah/Ethan are seeing through the smoke finally. Kim is their mother!#welcometoplathville

kboy @kboy49950376 @TLC Thats their parents not Olivia's and she will never feel the way the kids do so leave Olivia alone and respect her feels she doesn't stop any of you from seeing or loving your parents and she doesn't have to!! Why are you blaming her and disrespecting her feelings? Max ring bell? @TLC Thats their parents not Olivia's and she will never feel the way the kids do so leave Olivia alone and respect her feels she doesn't stop any of you from seeing or loving your parents and she doesn't have to!! Why are you blaming her and disrespecting her feelings? Max ring bell?

Gratitude Gates @gratitude_gates @TLC Can not wait to see what happens I really think this family has experienced so much change it will be interesting to see what the future brings to all @TLC Can not wait to see what happens I really think this family has experienced so much change it will be interesting to see what the future brings to all

However, things weren't always bad between Olivia and Kim. Olivia first met Kim when she was a 16-year-old and made her "feel important." Their relationship turned ugly when Olivia felt like she was being used by Kim and she told People:

"I met Kim when I was 16 and she, when I first met her, made me feel important. Being wanted by someone doesn't mean they love you. They can want you because you meet their needs, not because they want to meet yours."

Will things worsen between Olivia and Ethan or is there still room left to mend their relationship? Who will move out of the house, Kim or Barry?

Tune in on August 2 to find out the answers in the finale episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4.

