What time will Westworld Season 4 episode 6 air on HBO and HBO Max? Plot and more details explored

Westworld Season 4 returns with its sixth episode on HBO and HBO Max on July 31, 2022, at 9/8c. The eight-part season is nearing its end with just two more episodes left to go after Sunday night. Viewers can expect things to go berserk in the upcoming episodes as the show heads towards its Season 4 finale.

After a shocking mid-season finale, Westworld Season 4 seemed to have hit a reset in the previous week's episode. Having done irreparable damage to its viewership after Season 3, the sci-fi dystopian drama has managed to stay afloat this season with its striking visuals and music. The role reversal of humans and hosts has also added to the intrigue.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series is based on the 1973 film of the same name. It stars an ensemble cast led by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Ben Barnes, and more.

All you need to know about Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 ahead of its release

When and where to watch Westworld Season 4 Episode 6?

The sixth episode of Season 4, titled Fidelity, is set to air on HBO and HBO Max on July 31, 2022 at 9/8c. As the season inches towards its finale, the last two episodes in the season, titled Metanoia and Que Será Será, will be released on August 7 and August 14 respectively.

Viewers in the UK can catch the upcoming episode on Sky Atlantic at 2:00 am GMT. Global audiences can also find new episodes on Disney+ along with the previous seasons.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 6: Trailer and what to expect

Maeve, who remained missing in the previous week's episode, can be seen in the promo for Episode 6. While getting fixed up by Bernard, she asks what's going on. It'll be interesting to see how Bernard will use Maeve and whether he will reset her or update her.

The upcoming episode was written by Jordan Goldberg and Alli Rock and directed by Andrew Seklir. Typically, the show doesn't give away too much in terms of the story ahead of the episode. Episode 6 has a very brief yet teasing synopsis: "To thine own selves be true."

With Hale in charge of running the program, expect the unexpected. Things are about to get out of control while unanswered mysteries continue to surround Hale. For instance, what is Futur's plan for Hale and what is she going to do with the tower? It also remains to be seen how she will exercise power considering she doesn't want to be just another one of the hosts.

This season is all about history repeating itself and the hosts fighting back against the humans. The story has reached a point where Caleb is fighting back, Hale may not have all the control she thought she did, and William is left questioning his own reality.

Christina's plotline will also continue to be a central focus and viewers will see more of Evan Rachel Wood. She begins to wonder whether New York City is simply a canvas and is gradually opening her eyes to reality. However, questions abound regarding what everything means and what she needs to do.

Tune in to Westworld Season 4 Episode 6 on July 31, 2022 only on HBO and HBO Max.

