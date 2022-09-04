What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 episode 10 (finale) air on FX? Trailer and more details explored

FX's What We Do in the Shadows is ready to conclude its fourth season on September 6, 2022. The critically acclaimed mockumentary series has had a great season and now looks set to conclude in style with another awkward-yet-brilliant episode dealing with Colin Robinson's (played by Mark Proksch) venture into puberty. Colin has been an integral part of the season, with his growth being a pivot for the comedy show.

The brilliant comedy show's much-awaited season finale is titled Sunrise, Sunset, and is slated to air on September 6, 2022, at 10 PM EST. What We Do in the Shadows began airing its fourth season on July 12, 2022, and has aired nine episodes so far. The finale episode is likely to conclude Colin's story, who went from being a little kid to a teenager over the nine previous episodes.

Read on for more details about the upcoming season finale of What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4, episode 10 (finale) preview: Not getting better for Colin?

According to the 30-second long teaser, things aren't going to be easy or normal for Colin, who just had a growth spurt like a "human reddish." The teaser explores this conundrum in the first few seconds, with Colin unable to comprehend how he grew by over a foot-and-a-half in just a single night. He does not seem to be handling it very well.

This growth spurt also took Colin to puberty, according to the teaser, which is anyway the worst part for many in their lifetimes. Moreover, Colin's transition into a child and his growth has been such an integral part of this current season's story. Since Colin has been a child for so long, it will naturally be difficult for the vampire to adapt to the new change.

Since the end of season three, Colin has been an extremely interesting part of the show following the character's death. The fourth season focused extensively on the individual journeys of the vampires, making it oddly different from the previous episodes. Funnily, this season also saw Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) use Colin in nightclubs for entertainment. Little Colin's act was a big hit and Lazlo initially planned to take his act elsewhere.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows, as released by FX, reads:

"Baby Colin reaches that awkward age."

The very brief synopsis does not hint at anything else, but it does not need to. That "awkward" age almost single-handedly explained what this upcoming episode will deal with. The episode is also likely to deal with the dispute between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The future of Najda's nightclub, which became a hit because of Colin, also looks to be in jeopardy. The final episode is expected to tie up such loose ends. This finale should also feature a cliffhanger leading to the next season, which has already been confirmed.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4, episode 10 will air on September 6, 2022, at 10 pm EST on FX. It will air on Hulu at 3 am EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

