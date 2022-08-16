What time will What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 episode 7 air on FX? Details explored

FX's vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows is inching closer to the finale of its fourth season, with the seventh episode releasing on August 16, 2022 at 10 PM ET. Created by Jemaine Clement, the series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch.

The show revolves around four Staten Island vampires and a familiar named Guillermo as they navigate daily life among humans. The series is based on the 2014 Australian film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi.

With six episodes in, Season 4 continues to amp up comedy, drama, absurdity, blood, and chaos. If you're an ardent fan of the show, you're probably eagerly waiting for the next episode. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 7: Where to watch, what to expect, and more

The seventh episode of Season 4, titled Pine Barrens, is set to air on FX on August 16, 2022 at 10 PM ET. Viewers can also stream the episode on Hulu the next day along with the previous seasons and episodes of the series. For global audiences, previous seasons as well as the Season 4 episodes that have already aired, are also available on Disney+.

Following the weekly release schedule, Season 4, with a total of 10 episodes, will come to an end on September 6, 2022. However, due to the show's immense popularity, What We Do in the Shadows has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

What to expect from What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 7?

The upcoming episode of FX's vampire comedy, titled Pine Barrens, was written by Sarah Naftalis and directed by Kyle Newacheck. As usual, the network has not given away much in terms of the plot, but the synopsis for Episode 7 reads:

"Nandor and Lazslo air out their differences on a hunting trip at an isolated cabin; Nadja has a girls' night; Guillermo reconnects with his family for the first time in 12 years."

It looks like the various characters in the show will be in different settings in the next episode. One can expect all the plotlines to be comically rich and idiosyncratic as the characters engage in different scenarios.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 6 recap

Episode 6 focused mainly on Nandor and Marwa's imminent wedding, which was as chaotic and hilarious as one would expect from the show. A nervous Nandor was convinced that someone was trying to sabotage the wedding, and his familiar Guillermo had to bear the brunt of his nerves.

Being the best man, Guillermo did not sleep for a week as he tried to meet Nandor's demands, thus enlisting the help of Nadja and The Guide. When told that his demands were too unrealistic, Nandor used his last three wishes.

His wishes were to restore Baron's old body so that he could officiate the wedding, bring the dodo bird back to life so that the Wraiths could eat them, and make Marwa like all the things he liked.

When the Baron began to officiate the wedding, people began objecting to it and after an hour, Marwa, the bride herself, admitted her doubts about the wedding. She was thinking of canceling it, but she went through with it anyway because she liked what Nandor liked, as per his wish.

Tune in to What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 7 on FX on August 16, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das