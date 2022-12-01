What time will Winter House season 2 episode 7 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

Winter House season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to feature cast members enjoying their time with each other during their two-week stay in Stowe, Vermont while navigating through friendships, potential romantic connections, relationship issues, and more. Viewers are set to witness a significant amount of drama with the conversations about to take place this week.

Episode 7 of Winter House will see some important dynamics between the cast members as they deal with conflicts and arguments over past issues and also form new romantic connections with fellow cast members. The arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke last week created some awkwardness, which is set to continue this week as well.

What to expect from Winter House season 2 episode 7

This week's episode of Winter House is set to document plenty of drama amongst the cast members as they try to spend some fun time together and make memories this winter. With the arrival of Carl and Lindsay, the situation has changed greatly, considering that some of the cast aren't fond of the latter and others have past issues that need to be addressed, creating serious tension in this episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, If Looks Could Chill, reads:

"While some housemates attempt to ice fish, others find drama at a local bar; Jess confesses her love for Kory, but he's unsure if he can commit. After months of strained friendship, Austen takes Lindsay aside for an unusual conversation."

Last week, Austen was nervous about Lindsay coming to the house as he had a brief connection with her last summer, a dynamic that was also documented in Season 6 of Summer House. However, he later revealed that Linsday had made inappropriate gestures towards him the day she and Carl decided to give their relationship another try.

This led to some awkwardness amongst the cast members after the couple's arrival. On Episode 7, viewers will get to see Austen speak to Lindsay about their past connection, which is expected to turn into a major argument between the two. Interested viewers will have to tune in to see how it all pans out.

Based on a few preview clips released by Bravo, Jason was also seen having a conversation with Lindsay on Winter House. He expressed his concern over publicly addressing her miscarriage incident and not keeping him in the loop about the same.

While Lindsay maintained that she had informed him, he confessed to not understanding the extent of it and that if her quotes were there in the reports, his perspective should have been added as well.

The Summer House star confessed to only sharing information about what happened to her body and to make people aware of it. She also addressed her concerns to now fiancé Carl Radke on Winter House and explained that Jason made her feel guilty about giving information to media outlets. Carl, however, assured Lindsay that she handled herself well in the situation.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Luke were seen having a conversation with Carl about his relationship with the publicist. The Loverboy VP explained that their relationship was going really well and he was thinking of building a future with Lindsay. Kyle, however, wondered what would happen if she started drinking again, considering Carl had previously revealed his skepticism moving forward if she continued to drink.

Winter House has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The reality series' cast members include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, along with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

Don't forget to tune in to Winter House season 2 this Thursday on Bravo.

