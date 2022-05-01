 What time will Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition Season 23 Episode 2 air? Plot, release date and more explored

After a hilarious season premiere, Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition is back. Episode 2 of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition Season 23 will air on May 1, 2022, at 8:00 PM/9:00 PM Central Time on Food Network.

What to expect from Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition Season 23 Episode 2?

The second episode of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition Season 23, titled That's So '90s: Clueless in the Kitchen, will feature contestants trying to imitate Chef Jeff Mauro's 'steak oscar with stone crab and breezy bearnaise sauce' and Chef Anne Burrell's 'steak oscar with king crab, hollandaise sauce and sauteed asparagus to prevent themselves from going into the elimination round.

As seen in a recent promo, Elisa and Tracey will fall behind on task and face difficulty making the hollandaise sauce. Elisa said,

"This is far more elements than i like to do at one time"

Other than that, the contestants will also attempt to win a Hollywood 90s game show to gain an advantage in the skill drill challenge, in which the celebrities will prepare their version of avocado toast.

The synopsis of the episode reads,

"Boot camp is transformed into Hollywood Stars, a '90s-style game show where the celebs must put their culinary skills and knowledge to the test. The winning team gains an advantage for the skill drill challenge, where the celebs must create their own spin on avocado toast."

As shown in a recent promo, Mark will attempt to add wine to the avocados by crushing them with bare hands, and Chef Anne will be furious at him because of the lack of sanitation. In the promo, she was heard saying,

"Mark, Gross! Go wash your hands"

As per the official synopsis of the episode,

"Things get fancy for the main dish challenge when mentors Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro teach their teams how to prepare Steak Oscar. The recruits with the least successful plates must compete in a blind elimination challenge and make unique crostini. Anne and Jeff decide which star's dish doesn't shine as bright as the other."

One contestant will be eliminated from the show in the episode.

More about Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's so 90s

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's so 90s features nine celebrities who rose to fame in the 90s. This season will showcase the celebrities who can't cook well, trying to brush up their culinary skills to win $25,000, which they will donate to the charities of their own choice.

The contestants are divided into two teams. Chef Anne Burrell guides Elisa Donovan, Mark Long, Nicholle Tom, and Tracey Gold. At the same time, Chef Jeff Mauro is the mentor of Curtis Williams, Jennie Kwan, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Beth Denberg, and Matthew Lawrence.

