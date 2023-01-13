What time will Young Rock season 3 episode 8 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more

The hit NBC comedy based on Dwayne Johnson's life, Young Rock, is all set to return with a new episode on January 13, 2023. The show has seen great success till now and has been well-liked among fans. The show stars Dwayne Johnson as himself in a fictional setting merged with real-life events from his childhood and upbringing.

The third season of Young Rock has been very breezy till now. The show recently returned from its hiatus a week back and has caught pace since then. The upcoming episode is titled Going Heavy and will follow Dwayne Johnson's journey into the wrestling world as he slowly becomes the towering figure of The Rock.

Going Heavy will premiere on NBC on January 13, 2022, at 8.30 pm EST. It will also be available for streaming on Peacock later.

Brian Gewirtz @bfg728 Friday @nbc 8:30e/7:30c an all new #YoungRock featuring the rise of heel Rock and the 1998 SummerSlam Ladder Match with @TripleH ! Special bonus for those quick to anger - SOME of the promos on the show actually took place after 1998! Kayfabe - it’ll be our little secret! Friday @nbc 8:30e/7:30c an all new #YoungRock featuring the rise of heel Rock and the 1998 SummerSlam Ladder Match with @TripleH! Special bonus for those quick to anger - SOME of the promos on the show actually took place after 1998! Kayfabe - it’ll be our little secret! 😉 https://t.co/b7hsGlOdGr

Young Rock season 3, episode 8 plot: Rock's rise to fame

The show ended at a very crucial juncture in the previous episode. In fact, it was the perfect way to return to Dwayne Johnson's story after the winter hiatus. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see the rising star Rock as the wrestler's career hits new heights with some big achievements under his belt.

Wrestling fans may already be familiar with this phase. The episode will also see The Rock face a big challenge in the SummerSlam.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Miami, 1998: Dwayne hits new heights as The Rock, but encounters some challenges on the road to SummerSlam; in 2033, Dwayne finds the prime minister has a political crisis of her own."

This episode will also follow Dwayne Johnson's present-day whereabouts, something that has been a norm for the show for quite some time. This episode's time-jumping crisis may be bigger than the previous one and may also be the key to unraveling the next chapter of Johnson's life.

The upcoming episode is directed by Keith Powell with a script from Jeff Chlebus and Sara Ghaffar.

More about Young Rock

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Growing up in the 80s in the wild world of pro wrestling was an invaluable childhood experience.



And insane



Tonight @8PM EST / 7PM Central



Enjoy the show!



#YoungRock

@SevenBucksProd

@NBC TONIGHT don’t miss an electrifying new episode of YOUNG ROCK on @NBC.Growing up in the 80s in the wild world of pro wrestling was an invaluable childhood experience.And insaneTonight @8PM EST / 7PM CentralEnjoy the show!@NBC TONIGHT don’t miss an electrifying new episode of YOUNG ROCK on @NBC. Growing up in the 80s in the wild world of pro wrestling was an invaluable childhood experience. And insane 😈💀Tonight @8PM EST / 7PM Central Enjoy the show! #YoungRock @SevenBucksProd @NBC https://t.co/BTeupcboCk

Young Rock is an American sitcom based on the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known by his stage name, The Rock. Created by Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan, the series follows the titular character's journey based on real events from his life while adding commentary and archival footage to create a sitcom-like setting.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today.

"He explores his childhood years living amid influential wrestling icons while his dad rose to fame in the business, his rebellious teenage years attending high school in Pennsylvania, and his football years teamed up with powerhouse players at the University of Miami.

"In his telling, Johnson explains that while his experiences have been larger than life, he remains a down-to-earth guy who still relates to the American people."

The upcoming episode of Young Rock will air on January 13, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes