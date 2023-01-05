What time will Young Rock season 3 episode 7 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Young Rock season 3 episode 7 will air on NBC at 8:30/7:30c on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ongoing season premiered on November 4, 2022.

Young Rock follows the real story of WWE superstar and actor Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name "The Rock." It stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Matthew Willig, and many others.

This season of Young Rock will cover the events that happened to the wrestler after his lackluster 1997 WrestleMania debut. We will witness his rise to the top and how he became a household name in the late 90s and early 2000s. He will explore wrestling deeply this season and meet people who will become his lifelong friends.

Let's take a look at some details from the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Young Rock

This season of Young Rock sees the popular wrestler become a household name

Dwayne Johnson commented on Season 3 by saying:

"I love how last year we had the Christmas special where it was me, Adrian, and Uli," he says. "Every age of Dwayne—and Dwayne—in the same episode together, interacting with each other.

He continued:

"If we could do something like that, but wrestle each other, that would be cool."

In episode 6 of Young Rock Season 3, we saw The Rock immersing in the Christmas spirit. We also saw appearances from characters like Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Mick Foley, played respectively by Miles Burris, Luke Hawx, Zechariah T Smith, and Sam Ball. The overall episode was light-hearted and basically a Christmas special.

The episode aired back on December 16, 2022, and there's been a long gap since then. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about the upcoming episode 7 but from the looks of it, it could be The Rock telling his friend Randall Park in the year 2032 about some incidents that happened to his family in the 80s.

In 1985, The Rock's parents Ata and Rocky, competed in his grandmother Lia's wrestling promotion in Hawaii.

The official synopsis of episode 7 released by NBC reads:

"Hawaii, 1985: Ata and Rocky try to outmatch Lia's promotion with a stable of new big-name wrestlers; left behind at the after-school program, Dewey falls in with a crowd of latchkey kids."

Dwane's father, Rocky Johnson, was a legendary wrestler, the first Black Georgia Heavyweight Champion, and the NWA Television Champion.

What is Young Rock about?

Young Rock narrates the story of actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson of how he went from being just the son of a wrestler to a household name. Season 3 will cover his transformation from babyface Rocky Maivia to "The Rock."

The show's synopsis on IMDB reads:

"A look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as he grows up through life."

Rocky Maivia was the ring name given to him by the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, which didn't win over the fans. But his story completely changed when he turned heel by joining The Nation of Domination in 1997. For those who are unaware of wrestling terms, the character playing the good guy is called the face, and the bad guy is called the heel.

Season 3 of the show will have ten episodes. Johnson, Jeff Chiang, and Nahnatchka Khan are the show's creators.

Poll : 0 votes