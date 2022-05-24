What time will Young Rock Season 2 finale part 1 air on NBC? Guest appearances, plot, and more explored

Young Rock's second season is almost over, and the show will conclude with a two-part finale on May 24, 2022. After aptly and intimately chronicling the journey of The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, over a course of different timelines, the sitcom is all set to bring a new spark to the presidential race in the future timeline while exploring some difficult crossroads in the wrestler's life.

The two episodes, titled You Gotta Get Down to Get Up and Let the People Decide, will air back-to-back starting at 8.00 PM EST. The finale will see a young-adult Rock (played by Uli Latukefu) prepare for his first Wrestlemania in Memphis, where the WWF has sent him to train. The 12th episode will take a look at the older Dwayne Johnson in the face of the presidential election, aided by the legendary Forest Whittaker, starring as himself.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episodes of Young Rock.

Young Rock season 2, episodes 11 and 12 promo: Dwayne gets into wrestling

The promo gives some insight into the one-hour season finale that will cover both episode 11 and episode 12, with the eleventh one chiefly focusing on Dwayne's stance as a beginner in the wrestling world trying to fit into the legacy left by his father and grandfather. The eleventh episode will feature some wrestling action, which fans have been waiting for, as well as footage from his career when his stage name was not "The Rock."

The synopsis for the 11th episode of Young Rock reads:

"Memphis, 1996: The WWF sends Dwayne to Memphis to develop his wrestling skills; when a booker bullies Downtown Bruno, Dwayne decides to fight back; in 2032, candidate Johnson's conflict with Dr. Julian comes to a head."

Though the central conflict of the finale's first part will lie in Memphis, the synopsis hints at the ongoing trouble with Dwayne's childhood nemesis Julian Echo (Sean Astin).

The twelfth episode or the second part of the finale should be a more dynamic affair as it is set to explore the ups and downs of Dwayne's electoral campaign in 2032, with the time of results edging closer. The official synopsis for the 12th episode of Young Rock reads:

"In 2032, candidate Johnson rides the ups and downs of election day; in 1984, Rocky and Ata are at a crossroads with their futures in wrestling; in 1987, teenage Dwayne learns that the family is leaving Nashville."

The 12th episode is also ready to explore another crucial phase of Dwayne's life when the teenage Rock is informed that his family is moving out of Nashville. This will come with its own set of challenges, but this crisis will perhaps be saved for the third season of the show.

The finale will also feature a very special guest star, Forest Whittaker. The Oscar-winning actor will star as himself and help Dwayne and Julian reconcile ahead of the election results.

Young Rock's story is far from over as the show has received a green light from NBC for a new season in the 2022-2023 schedule.

When will the finale of Young Rock air?

The finale of the acclaimed sitcom will air on May 24, 2022, on the NBC channel. The two-part finale will air back-to-back, with the 11th episode set for 8.00 PM ET and the 12th one for 8.30 ET. You can also find the show online on Peacock TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

