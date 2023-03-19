What time will Your Honor season 2 episode 10 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 10 of Your Honor will be released on Showtime on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. The entire episode will run for a total of sixty minutes, including commercials.

Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato, Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato, Hope Davis as Gina Baxter, Sofia Black-D'Elia as Frannie Latimer, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie Figaro, Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter, Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere, Andrene Ward-Hammond as "Big Mo", Keith Machekanyanga as Trey "Little Mo" Monroe, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones, Lilli Kay as Sofia "Fia" Baxter and Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter.

Several actors have appeared in guest/recurring roles throughout the two seasons.

Your Honor season 2 episode 10: What to expect?

The upcoming episode of Your Honor is titled Part Twenty. It is written by Joey Hartstone and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez.

It's likely that Michael will be called to testify in this episode. Jimmy has connected the dots after what Fia told him and observed Michael's suspicious behavior in the car. Michael now has to come up with something to save his neck. Jimmy will have troubles of his own now that the Calabri family will put a target on his back after he shuts down the Baxter development.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Michael exposes shocking information that impacts everyone; a revelation pushes Fia to make a life-altering decision; Big Mo proposes a deal with Jimmy Baxter; Gina makes a move of her own."

What happened in Your Honor season 2 episode 9?

Lee managed to convince the prosecution that Gina Baxter was a shady character during Eugene’s trial. Michael was called to the stand by the prosecution to testify. Lee wanted him to lie, but Micheal (as always) stood for the truth. Michael spends some time with Jimmy. They then visited the Baxter development. Jimmy offered Michael a job as his right-hand man. But Jimmy probably noticed Michael texting Olivia in the car.

Baxter shut down the development after Fia told him that a U.S. attorney is looking into his affairs. Jimmy probably thinks that Michael has been spying on him. Chris tried to get Lil Mo to turn on Big Mo and become part of Desire 2.0, but Lil Mo backstabbed him. Big Mo killed Chris and all of his co-conspirators.

What is Your Honor about?

Adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, Your Honor sees a respected judge's son getting involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, betrayal, and difficult choices. Bryan Cranston plays the New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family."

It continues:

"As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life. "

Your Honor was developed by Peter Moffat. Its long list of executive producers includes Peter Moffat, Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Bryan Cranston, James Degus, Alon Aranya, Rob Golenberg, Ron Ninio, Shlomo Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, Danna Stern, Edward Berger, and Joey Hartstone.

Poll : 0 votes