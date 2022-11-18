What is Tituss Burgess’ net worth? Actor’s fortune explored as he’s set to host Disney+’s Best in Snow

Disney Plus' new competition show, Best in Snow, will begin streaming on the platform on Friday, November 18, 2022. With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, the show will make viewers' holiday mood extra special, enthralling them with different sights and visuals. The teams will compete in a Snowy Village and participate in a challenge to create the best snow creation and win the title.

Best in Snow will be hosted by actor and singer Tituss Burgess. He is set to play the role of “Mayor Frostifer” of the Land of the Snowdome. He was born in Athens, Georgia in February 1979 and has starred in a number of Broadway productions as well as television series. The actor has a charming presence on the show and will keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The new Disney+ series will have five teams whose mission will be to transform twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations. These will all be inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The cast members will bring several Disney characters to life, including Moana, Coco, and The Lion King, among others.

Net worth of Best in Snow host Tituss Burgess explored

Best in Snow host Tituss Burgess has a net worth of $5 million. The star has starred in several Broadway productions, including Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, and Guys and Dolls.

He is best known for playing the role of Titus Andromedon in the television series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015). Tituss was also nominated for an Emmy award in 2018 for the same. In the series, he starred opposite Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane. It revolves around a young woman adjusting to life in New York City after living in a cult for 15 years.

Apart from the Emmy nomination, his noteworthy performance in the series earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Burgess also won two Critics Choice TV Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also won other TV awards, including the Webby Awards and the Gold Derby TV awards in 2015.

The Best in Snow host was first introduced to the television demography when he played a recurring role as D'Fwan in the NBC series 30 Rock from 2011-2012. His other television projects include The Battery's Down, A Gifted Man, Blue Bloods, and Royal Pains. Tituss has also lent his voice to two major studio films produced by Sony - The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

As per an article by The Kennedy Center, Tituss has a "celebrated high tenor voice and is an acclaimed singer and songwriter, headlining major symphonies and top cabaret venues throughout the world."

He has also performed in several benefit programs. These include the Broadway for Obama benefit concert in Easton, PA, and the Broadway After Dark benefit concert in New York City, and the Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS fundraising concert among others.

The Best in Snow host also started his solo music career in 2012 with his debut album Comfortable. He wrote the lyrics and produced the music for most of the songs in the album. Tituss' other works include singles 45 (feat. Daniel J Watts) in 2019, and Dance M.F (feat. Imani Coppola) in 2020. He released his EP Saint Tituss in 2019 as well.

The star currently has 525K followers on Instagram and constantly keeps them updated with his activities and projects.

Best in Snow will feature several special performances from Town Carolers, including Kermit the Frog, DCappella, and Tituss himself, giving viewers more to look forward to. The show is produced by Six West Media and Milojo Productions and the special was directed by Sam Wrench.

Tune in to see the teams create beautiful snow creations this Friday, November 18, 2022, on Disney+.

