What did Tom Hanks say about masks? Resurfaced clip triggers backlash as Oscar winner comes under fire

A resurfaced video of American actor Tom Hanks dissing people who opted to not wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral over the internet, prompting severe backlash. On September 19, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user called @brixwe shared an old video of the 67-year-old star where he said he has "no respect" for people who refused to wear masks for precaution.

"I don't get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do."

The Forrest Gump star then explained why his thought process does not align with the people who ignore the mask advisory issued by the experts.

"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license. I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals, you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."

In early March 2020, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 while filming a movie in Australia. Since their recovery, they have both spoken out about their experience with the disease and contributed plasma to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

X users react to Tom Hanks' resurfaced video

After Tom Hanks' resurfaced video talking about not respecting people who don't wear went viral, X users were furious. Several users slammed the actor for his criteria for respecting a person, stating they feel bad that he was caught in an alleged web of lies.

Others slammed Tom Hanks and recalled the time when he hung out with Jeffrey Epstein's island in the past, calling him a "p*dophile."

During an interview with The Guardian, Tom Hanks said that each of his and his wife Rita's symptoms, which were extremely distinct, lasted roughly two weeks. While Wilson had a loss of taste and smell, a high temperature, and extreme nausea, Hanks experienced weariness and a loss of concentration.

As of writing, Tom Hanks has not responded to the backlash over his resurfaced video about COVID-19 masks.