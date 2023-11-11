What does Uncanny Valley mean? Viral TikTok makeup trend explained 

With new trends emerging on TikTok every now and then, the latest one to go viral on the platform is the “Uncanny Valley” makeup trend. In this trend, creators are using their eerily impressive makeup skills to make themselves look like humanoid robots.

While originally, the term “Uncanny Valley” refers to the uncomfortable feeling of making eye contact with androids, the latest trend is all about TikTokers dressing themselves up as humanoid robots. Simply Psychology talks about how the term was coined by a Japanese professor of robotics, Masahiro Mori in 1970. The website states:

“The uncanny valley can be described as the hypothesized relationship between the extent to which a humanoid entity resembles an actual human being and the emotional response such an entity evokes.”

After layering their faces with foundation and concealer, TikTokers are participating in the “Uncanny Valley” makeup trend by strategically using concealer and highlighter to create artificial lighting effects.

Furthermore, with eyeliner and mascara, they redefine their mouths and eyebrows to create the aesthetics of androids. Initially, the trend went viral around Halloween. However, multiple users continue to participate in the trend, even though Halloween was over 2 weeks back.

In most of the videos, the creators are using a specific creepy audio, called Brutus, along with their transition of becoming a robot.

The “Uncanny Valley” makeup trend videos have over 644 million views on TikTok

While there is no denying that TikTok trends go viral in an instant on the platform, the “Uncanny Valley” trend has become a favorite of the masses ever since it became a popular trend. Having over 644 million views on TikTok, social media users are sharing their versions of the trend, with the same creepy audio.

Social media users share reactions as another TikTok trend goes viral: More about the trend revealed. (Image via @rjchumbley/ TikTok)

With many social media users talking about the trend on social media, many have been in awe of the talent of the creators, who have been using their makeup skills to look like humanoid robots. On the other hand, others are also claiming that they have been creeped out because of the videos. Nonetheless, the hashtag continues to receive more and more views every passing day.