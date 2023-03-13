What does Vanity Fair mean? Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant's awkward Oscars red carpet interview sparks hilarious reactions

Hugh Grant and his “vanity fair” comment in ABC’s pre-show interview with Ashley Graham stole the show at the 95th Oscars. The fiasco happened when Graham asked the British actor how it felt to be back at the Academy Awards. To which, Grant responded:

“It’s fascinating, the whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.”

In this statement, Hugh Grant allegedly referred to the 1847 novel Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackery. As such, the term, as described by Collins, is an extravagant society or community that runs high on worldly pleasures and luxury.

However, as soon as Ashley Graham heard the word, she correlated it with the popular magazine Vanity Fair, as the celebrities will be attending the VF Oscars Party once the main ceremony concludes. Hence, she instantly replied with:

“Oh yes, it’s all about Vanity Fair, that’s where we need to let loose and have a little fun.”

Hearing the response, High Grant looked confused, and this is what sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

“Favourite Oscars moment of all time”: Social media users reacted to the Vanity Fair awkward exchange between Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant

The conversation between Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant happened moments before the main ceremony commenced. However, as soon as the news and the video surfaced on social media, it instantly went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

With many people finding the whole conversation "cringe" and "awkward," others were disappointed by Hugh Grant’s “rudeness” and Ashley’s inability to understand the term. Meanwhile, many social media users have also called this their “favorite Oscars moment of all time.”

Katherine Singh @katherineesingh Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time. Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time.

Katherine Brodsky @mysteriouskat Hugh Grant ( @HackedOffHugh ) on the Oscars: "It's fascinating. It's...all of humanity's here. It's VANITY FAIR." (hint: he wasn't referring to the after party) Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) on the Oscars: "It's fascinating. It's...all of humanity's here. It's VANITY FAIR." (hint: he wasn't referring to the after party) https://t.co/xFzXsDwEuG

tammy golden @tammygolden I love that hugh grant just described the whole oscar spectacle as "a vanity fair" and the presenter thought he meant the vanity fair oscar party. #Oscars I love that hugh grant just described the whole oscar spectacle as "a vanity fair" and the presenter thought he meant the vanity fair oscar party. #Oscars

Katherine Singh @katherineesingh @BGSULady I don't think she was! Who would expect a reference like that and there *is* a Vanity Fair Oscars party! @BGSULady I don't think she was! Who would expect a reference like that and there *is* a Vanity Fair Oscars party!

Patrick Moorehomes @psaymoore @katherineesingh in her defense that reference was more fitting for grad school than a red carpet in her defense that reference was more fitting for grad school than a red carpet @katherineesingh 😂 in her defense that reference was more fitting for grad school than a red carpet

Robert Daniels @812filmreviews Hugh Grant made a reference to Vanity Fair and Ashley Graham clearly didn’t know what he meant and the interview went down hill from there. #Oscars Hugh Grant made a reference to Vanity Fair and Ashley Graham clearly didn’t know what he meant and the interview went down hill from there. #Oscars

Daniel D'Addario @DPD_ Hugh Grant just referred to the events surrounding the Oscars as a “vanity fair” and red-carpet host Ashley Graham said “Oh, yeah, ‘Vanity Fair’ — that’s where you’ll let loose after!” Hugh Grant just referred to the events surrounding the Oscars as a “vanity fair” and red-carpet host Ashley Graham said “Oh, yeah, ‘Vanity Fair’ — that’s where you’ll let loose after!”

e @elisedieumi ashley graham and hugh grant talking about vanity fair ashley graham and hugh grant talking about vanity fair https://t.co/sCPKizDYIw

Marlowe Granados @marlowetatiana Ashley Graham fumbling Hugh Grant’s reference to Vanity Fair… girl he meant the Thackeray book not the VF party Ashley Graham fumbling Hugh Grant’s reference to Vanity Fair… girl he meant the Thackeray book not the VF party 😭😭😭

Moreover, many others also mentioned how the interview just went “downhill” after the Vanity Fair question, as it was almost the first question that Ashley Graham asked the British actor.

Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant’s Oscars interview explored as conversation goes viral on social media

After the entire VF After Party fiasco, the model then asked Hugh Grant about his clothes and who he was wearing. To this, the actor said:

“Oh, I’m wearing my suit.”

He later denied naming the designer and mentioned that his tailor made it, whose name he forgot. Graham also asked him about his cameo in Glass Onion and claimed how much she loved the film. In response, the British actor said:

“I’m barely in it, I’m in it for like three seconds.”

Moreover, when asked who he was most excited to see, Grant bluntly responded with:

“To see? Not anyone in particular.”

As such, the whole awkward interaction between the two celebrities made netizens think that neither of them were particularly interested in the interview.

